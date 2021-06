The Telegraph

Derek Chauvin faces up to 30 years in prison when he is sentenced on Friday for the killing of George Floyd, the African American man whose death sparked a global protest movement. Chauvin, a white former officer, was convicted of murder and manslaughter in April after he was filmed last year kneeling on the neck of Mr Floyd's neck for more than nine minutes as he gasped "I can't breathe". The vital footage of the killing led to intense scrutiny of racism in policing in the US, and across the gl