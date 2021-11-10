Judge to appoint lawyer for ex-U.S. Rep. Corrine Brown's next fraud trial

Former U.S. Rep. Corrine Brown will have a court-appointed lawyer to handle her new fraud trial unless she hires a replacement, a federal judge said Wednesday.

“Nothing is preventing Ms. Brown from continuing her efforts” to hire counsel herself, U.S. Magistrate James Klindt said, but added: “With a February trial date on the horizon, this is the best course.”

Klindt said he’d choose a lawyer from a list of candidates within a few days.

Brown, whose 18-count conviction was vacated by an appeals court in May, has told judges she can’t afford another trial unless the government returns $42,000 that was taken from her as part of the judgment from the overturned verdict.

More on the Corrine Brown case: Fraud trial for ex-U.S. Rep. Corrine Brown of Jacksonville could be repeated in February

More from Nate Monroe: Republicans come to ex-U.S. Rep. Corrine Brown's rescue one last time

Former U.S. Rep. Corrine Brown arrived at Jacksonville's federal courthouse Wednesday for a hearing about her legal counsel for her upcoming fraud trial.

U.S. District Judge Timothy Corrigan is weighing a request for that money to be returned, but it’s not clear when that will be decided.

Klindt noted there’s a legal requirement for a speedy trial and said that tying the trial date to the decision about the forfeited money could create a chain of problems.

Brown says she's still struggling to raise money for court fees

Brown still wouldn’t have enough to pay for her trial if the money were returned, but she might be able to borrow the rest from friends, Klindt was told by attorney William Mallory Kent, who represented Brown during her appeal and accompanied her to court Wednesday.

Kent said the former 12-term Democratic congresswoman from Jacksonville had interviewed four potential lawyers and had identified one who might be willing to be paid for some trial work on an installment basis.

Brown, who receives pension payments for decades she spent in Congress and in Florida’s Legislature, doesn’t meet the indigence standard normally used for someone to be assigned a public defender. But Klindt said court-appointed lawyers can also be used for defendants who have financial assets but can’t convert those into cash fast enough to be ready for trial.

Story continues

Brown had asked to have decisions about her lawyers deferred until the dispute over the $42,000 is resolved, but Assistant U.S. Attorney Tysen Duva said there was no good served by delaying.

“Ms. Brown has known this could be an eventuality since May 6,” when her conviction was vacated, Duva said.

Former U.S. Rep. Corrine Brown arrived at the federal courthouse in Jacksonville Wednesday for a hearing about her legal representation in her upcoming fraud trial.

Brown was convicted in 2017 on conspiracy, mail and wire fraud and tax charges rooted in the flow of money through a sham charity called One Door For Education. She was sentenced to five years in prison and served about two before being released last year out of pandemic-era concerns for the health of the politician, whose 75th birthday is Thursday.

Her conviction was thrown out because the 11th Circuit Court of Appeals ruled Corrigan acted improperly during jury deliberations by dismissing a juror who said “the Holy Spirit” had told him Brown was innocent.

That ruling didn’t invalidate any evidence brought forth at the trial, however, and Duva said in a hearing last month that prosecutors were prepared to take the case to trial a second time unless a deal could be worked out before then.

This article originally appeared on Florida Times-Union: Former Rep. Corrine Brown to have court-appointed lawyer at fraud trial