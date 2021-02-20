New judge appointed to Blakely case

Feb. 19—Alabama Chief Justice Tom Parker today assigned retired appellate judge Pamela Baschab to preside over the case of indicted Limestone County Sheriff Mike Blakely.

Retired Colbert County Circuit Judge Pride Tompkins had recused himself from the case, citing the pandemic and "my high risk status." A trial had been set for March 29, about a year after it was originally scheduled, and Tompkins last month indefinitely continued the case due to COVID-19.

Blakely, 70, was indicted in August 2019 on multiple ethics and theft charges. After Limestone County judges recused themselves, Parker appointed Tompkins to the case that year.

Parker also entered an order relieving Tompkins of further duties in the Blakely case.

Limestone County courts on March 13 issued an order to cancel non-emergency court proceedings, including jury trials, through May 1 of last year due to COVID-19, and the Alabama Supreme Court then suspended all jury trials through Sept. 14.

Blakely is now serving his 10th term as sheriff.

