Judge appoints lawyer for Spears in incapacity case

Dec. 19

LAWYER: David Channing has been appointed by Judge Susan Quinn Cobb to represent fellow lawyer Wesley S. Spears in case over whether Spears is incapacitated from practicing law by physical and/or mental illness.

PSYCHOLOGIST: Andrew W. Meisler has been appointed by the judge to evaluate whether Spears is mentally incapacitated.

WHO PAYS: Taxpayers, through the state Judicial Department, at $300 per hour for Meisler's services and "reasonable" fees for Channing's work.

A judge found last month that Glastonbury lawyer Wesley S. Spears, who had been representing himself in a case over whether he is "incapacitated and unable to practice law," was "without adequate representation" in the case, and the judge appointed another lawyer to represent him at taxpayers' expense.

Hartford Superior Court Judge Susan Quinn Cobb has also appointed a psychologist, Andrew W. Meisler, at taxpayers' expense to evaluate whether Spears is incapacitated from practicing law "by reason of mental infirmity."

Meisler is to be paid $300 per hour, the judge ordered.

Her order appointing the lawyer, David Channing, didn't state a payment rate but said his fees should be "reasonable."

The judge's appointments of Channing and Meisler are the latest developments in the unusual case filed in September by the office of Connecticut's chief disciplinary counsel for lawyers.

The judge ordered Meisler to have his written evaluation to her by Jan. 31.

Spears has been litigating the case actively, filing a number of motions to dismiss it, which the judge has denied.

Spears couldn't be reached for comment on the judge's appointment of the lawyer and psychologist.

When the judge first broached her intention to hire another lawyer to represent Spears, 68, she asked the two sides for recommendations on whom she should appoint.

Spears filed a one-sentence response saying he would leave it "to the Court's discretion to select counsel for the defendant." The chief disciplinary counsel's office submitted no recommendation, according to the judge.

The disciplinary counsel's office hasn't given specific reasons for its belief that Spears may be incapacitated from practicing law.

The "presentment," or complaint, the office filed in September says only that Spears may be incapacitated "by reason of physical and/or mental illness."

Glastonbury police arrested Spears in October in a July incident in which police believe a gun was fired in his apartment in the 2 Glastonbury Place complex off House Street and Hebron Avenue.

That case, in which Spears is charged with illegal discharge of a firearm and evidence tampering, is pending in Manchester Superior Court.

Online state judicial records show that most records of the case are sealed from public view, probably indicating that Spears has applied for or been granted admission to a pretrial diversion program that can lead to dismissal of the charges.

Online state judicial records show that Spears represents defendants in 129 pending criminal and motor vehicle cases.

He represents a number of defendants in more than one case.

He represents parties in 13 civil and family cases, including a woman who is the defendant in a custody application filed in September in New Britain Superior Court, the online records show.

