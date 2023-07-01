Judge approves $13.35M settlement of lawsuit against DSHS over disabled man’s abuse

A Whatcom County Superior Court judge on Friday approved a $13.35 million settlement of lawsuit brought on behalf of a developmentally disabled man.

The plaintiff’s attorney believes it to be the largest settlement levied against the Department of Social and Health Services on behalf of a severely disabled adult. DSHS is represented by the Washington state Attorney General’s Office.

The Northwest Regional Council also was named as a defendant, but the lawsuit is still being litigated against that agency, which provides services for seniors, adults with disabilities, and family caregivers in Whatcom, Island, San Juan and Skagit counties.

Despite the large settlement against DSHS, the plaintiff’s attorney, David P. Moody, believes NWRC is the most culpable of the two defendants.

The case involved a severely developmentally disabled man named James Rupke. The lawsuit alleged that DSHS, the AG’s Office and NWRC failed to protect Rupke from “readily foreseeable harm at the hands of his state-approved and state-paid caregiver, Alf Vatne.”

Vatne “subjected James to abuse, neglect, exploitation, and abandonment, all of which could have been avoided if DSHS and NWRC had conducted even the most rudimentary assessment of Alf’s qualifications or conducted any meaningful oversight of the ‘care’ that Alf was being paid to provide at taxpayer expense,” according to court filings.

Court filings also noted that Rupke was “stashed away” in a rat-infested shack in Vatne’s backyard for more than 30 years. Rupke was unable to protect himself against Vatne as a result of his extreme disability.

“These defendants were negligent in the extreme. Mr. Rupke was a forgotten man. For decades,” Moody said in a statement to McClatchy Friday. “The evidence is overwhelming. Both DSHS and NWRC demonstrated a callous disregard for Mr. Rupke’s health and safety.”

Moody also noted in the statement that years of Rupke’s records were missing, and that the AG’s office had no explanation for the missing records.

Moody noted that the court recently appointed legal guardians for Rupke.

“He is in a very good place right now,” Moody said. “Mr. Rupke’s money will be placed in a trust and protected.”

“Stay tuned,” Moody added in his statement. “The lawsuit against NWRC is even larger. The citizens of Whatcom County will be outraged when they learn more.”

“No vulnerable human being, including Mr. Rupke, should suffer any neglect and abuse by a provider or a guardian,” a spokesperson for DSHS told McClatchy in an email Friday. “Although this settlement cannot erase the past, we hope it will provide Mr. Rupke with additional support and services as he moves forward with his life. DSHS is committed to working with community partners on improvements so that vulnerable clients are able to experience the dignity, independence, and the choices to which they are entitled.”