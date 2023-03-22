Judge approves 5-week extension for prelim

Mar. 22—TRAVERSE CITY — A local lawyer facing felony drug charges was granted a five-week extension for his next hearing at his first court appearance since his arraignment.

William Dane Carey, 34, is currently out on bond and was arraigned on charges of delivery and/or manufacture of methamphetamine, maintaining a drug house and using a computer to commit a crime.

He is pleading not guilty to all charges.

On Tuesday morning, Carey's lawyer, Shawn Worden asked for, and was granted, an extension for his preliminary exam hearing to sort through evidence.

Worden told Judge Robert Cooney that he is still waiting on evidence from the prosecutor's office to prove that Carey did in fact use a computer to commit a crime.

"The second count is using a computer to commit a crime, and right now there is no evidence of any use of a computer," he said. "So, that's a significant issue for the prosecution."

To prove that, Worden said four device downloads and a federal search warrant all need to be given to him.

After the probable cause hearing on March 14, Worden said the postal inspector provided a supplemental report that has a spreadsheet with data on it that he does not understand.

According to Worden, he and assistant prosecuting attorney Devin Roberts are having the same problems accessing this data.

Because of all the evidence, and three- to four witnesses taking the stand, Worden told the court he expects the hearing to take three hours.

Judge Cooney said he was concerned about finding time for that in the court schedule within the next three weeks.

"I think if the court's willing to go to more, maybe five weeks, that would certainly help," Prosecuting Attorney Noelle Moeggenberg said.

To get the court date pushed back, Carey had to waive his Constitutional right of having his preliminary exam hearing within 21 days of his arraignment.

This case follows a months-long joint investigation by the Traverse Narcotics Team and Michigan State Police, where they said they found 335 orange methamphetamine pills in a package addressed to Carey's home.

His next court date is scheduled for April 28 at 1:30 p.m.