Judge approves reenactment of Parkland shooting

A Broward judge on Wednesday authorized the reenactment of the mass shooting at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School, and it may happen twice.

The date of the reenactment has not been scheduled, but Broward Circuit Judge Carol-Lisa Phillips said it should take place within the next month. Teachers will not be returning to campus until Aug. 14, with students arriving a week later.

“I want to make sure this is done before school starts,” Phillips said.

By then, attorneys for the victims, led by David Brill, hope to have gathered evidence to demonstrate that Deputy Scot Peterson would have heard dozens of shots and known they were coming from the school’s 1200 building on Feb. 14, 2018, when gunman Nikolas Cruz murdered 17 students and staff, injuring 17 others.

A jury cleared Peterson of criminal child neglect, negligence and perjury charges related to the case last month. A judge sentenced Cruz to 34 consecutive life sentences last year.

Peterson’s civil lawyer, Mark Piper, said he would need to perform his own reenactment, with ballistics and other experts on hand to offer observations about what Peterson may have heard at the time of the actual shooting.

It’s not clear whether the shooting will be reenacted once, with experts from both sides on hand, or twice. Phillips allowed both sides to make arrangements with the Broward school district, which owns the building and did not object to the reenactment.

Both reenactments will use blanks instead of live ammunition.

