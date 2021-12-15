Judge approves request to delay Aaron Dean murder trial, tentatively reschedules for May

The judge in the murder case of former Fort Worth police officer Aaron Dean has approved a defense motion to delay the trial, which had been scheduled for January.

The trial has tentatively been rescheduled for May, Judge David Hagerman said at a hearing Wednesday morning.

Defense attorneys said expert witnesses who are important to their case won’t be available in January.

Any further pretrial motions, including the defense request to move the trial out of Tarrant County, are tentatively scheduled to be heard on May 2. The trial is tentatively scheduled to begin with jury selection on May 9 and testimony on May 16.

Dean is charged with murder in the October 2019 shooting death of Atatiana Jefferson.

Jefferson, a Black woman, was fatally shot through a window by Dean, who was responding to a call about her door being open. The 28-year-old was playing video games in the home with her 8-year-old nephew when she heard someone in the back yard, Dean’s arrest warrant said. She proceeded to grab a gun from her purse and looked out the window. Dean, whose body-camera footage showed he did not identify himself as an officer, fatally shot Jefferson within seconds.