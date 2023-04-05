Judge asks for new plea agreement in New Albany beating case

Apr. 4—FLOYD COUNTY — Debra McCoskey-Reisert has been preparing to say the words for nearly a year.

"Hear me me loud and clear, I hope my mother haunts you for the rest of your life," she said.

The words were directed at Condazz Stone in Floyd Superior Court No. 3 on Tuesday afternoon, during what was scheduled as a sentencing hearing. However, after the judge heard McCoskey-Reisert's victim impact statement she asked for a new plea deal in the case.

Stone is facing a felony battery charge connected with the brutal beating of McCoskey-Reisert's brother, Kent McCoskey, that New Albany Police said occurred along Reno Avenue last May. Stone pleaded guilty to that charge as part of a plea deal and was set to get out of jail this summer.

McCoskey-Reisert said in her statement that the terms of the plea deal are unacceptable to her family, who fear others could be hurt by Stone in the future.

According to the probable cause affidavit, Stone allegedly showed up to the home where McCoskey and his mother were living last year demanding money for cutting their grass.

McCoskey said he'd already paid him and that's when Stone allegedly started punching him in the face. McCoskey's late mother was also in the home at the time of the attack. McCoskey-Reisert said her mother and McCoskey are disabled.

Their mother died from COVID in August, a few months later.

McCoskey suffered head trauma, a laceration of his left eyebrow and a nasal bone fracture after the attack. He was in the courtroom surrounded by his loved ones on Tuesday.

After McCoskey-Reisert's passionate victim impact statement, Judge Maria Granger said she determined the terms of the deal, which would've let Stone out of custody on June 17, were "deficient as they appear today."

Granger said she wasn't aware of the impact of the crime on McCoskey, and his family, until his sister took the stand for her victim impact statement.

"I would like additional time...an opportunity to reconsider the terms of this agreement in court," Granger said. "(To set) a future conference date to reach terms more in line with expectations in this case as they've been articulated."

Stone's next court date is set for May 3.

Floyd County Chief Deputy Prosecutor Elizabeth Stigdon said during the hearing that the prosecutor's office tried to stay in consistent contact with one of McCoskey's family members who was designated as a contact, but it was difficult.

Judge Granger said the goal of asking for more time in this case is so "the terms (of the plea deal) may be more agreeable."

For McCoskey-Reisert, the judge's decision is a victory.

She travelled from Florida to be by her brother's side at the hearing. She said she had reached out to the prosecutor's office after the attack and feels that Stone should face harsher charges.

"I flew from Florida to be here today and I believed this was probably just going to be the judge would sign off on it, but a deal's a deal, but I had previously expressed my concerns to the prosecutor's office," McCoskey-Reisert said."...I am so grateful that Judge Granger is asking for more time for the charges to be considered and that the family's input will be considered. I believe perhaps there is still hope that justice will be served in this case."

The family is known in the New Albany community.

The family is related to Bobby McCoskey, who died from COVID in April 2020. Bobby McCoskey also had a disability and was known in the community for his contributions as a bell ringer with the Salvation Army. When he died, the New Albany Fire Department led a procession around his block to honor his life.

The family runs the nonprofit "Bobby's Bikes" that provides bicycles to children in need in Southern Indiana.

As for McCoskey, his face has healed, but it's not easy being the victim of a brutal beating.

Despite what McCoskey has been through, he wants to spread love to the community.

"It shouldn't happen to anybody," he said. "Nobody should be hurt, we all matter. We are all human."