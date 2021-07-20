JUDGE: Attempted murder suspect to remain held on $1M cash bond

Jul. 19—JEFFERSONVILLE — A Clark County judge has for the second time denied a request to lower the $1 million cash-only bond for a man awaiting trial for attempted murder and other charges.

Christopher Applegate, 34, was arrested last July after police say he held a woman captive for a week, carjacked two drivers and shot at one and led police on a six-hour manhunt in Utica.

He's charged with felonies for attempted murder, armed robbery, aggravated battery, criminal confinement, robbery and auto theft, and two class A misdemeanors for criminal mischief.

During an initial hearing last week in Clark County Circuit Court No. 4, defense attorney Andrew Adams called his high bond "highly exorbitant" to ensure his appearance in court, and requested Judge Vicki Carmichael lower it to $10,000 full cash.

Clark County Chief Deputy Tim Gray pointed out to the judge that Applegate has other pending felony cases, including one filed last June in Floyd County for aggravated battery. He also said Applegate has multiple times failed to appear for hearings.

Gray said during the hearing that Applegate's is a case where a high bond is warranted.

Carmichael took the request under advisement, with online court records showing Monday that she had denied it. The judge also denied a request to lower bond in October.

Pretrial conferences are set for Aug. 11 and Sept. 1, with a jury trial scheduled for 9 a.m. Sept. 21.