Judge awards $2.2M to children of woman slain by former officer

May 26—OXFORD — A federal judge has ordered a former Oxford police officer to pay more than $2 million to the children of a woman he killed three years ago.

In the ruling handed down Thursday, Senior U.S. District Court Judge Glen Davidson ordered Matthew Kinne to pay $1.2 million in compensatory damages and another $1 million in punitive damages to the family of Dominique Clayton. The family had asked for more than $10 million.

But the ruling and amount still pleased the family's lead attorney, Carlos Moore.

"I believe this is the largest verdict or judgment ever in Mississippi in an excessive force case, and I've been doing this for 20 years," Moore said in a telephone interview from Rome, Italy.

Kinne pleaded guilty to capital murder for the May 2019 shooting death of Clayton, 32, at her residence. He was arrested days later and has been incarcerated ever since.

While Kinne has no source of income, Moore still feels his clients will get their money if they can prove he was on-duty and working as an officer at the time.

"Hope springs eternal," Moore said. "The million-dollar question is whether his actions were within the scope of his employment. If we can show that, then the city (of Oxford) will need to indemnify (and pay Kinne's damages). We will be looking at all aspects of the law."

Judge Davidson had originally scheduled an evidentiary hearing for Thursday to determine damages. He canceled that hearing and instead considered the five-page affidavit submitted last week by Shyjuan Clayton, the plaintiff in the wrongful death lawsuit and Dominique Clayton's sister.

In the ruling, Judge Davidson said Kinne's actions on the night of May 19, 2019 "were intentional, wanton, willful and reckless. Accordingly, punitive damages are appropriate."

The judge awarded each of Dominique Clayton's children, ages 11-17, $300,000 in compensatory damages, for a total of $1.2 million. Because of the reckless nature of Kinne's actions, he also awarded another $1 million in punitive damages.

Story continues

Thursday's ruling does not affect the city of Oxford and Police Chief Jeff McCutchen, who are also named as defendants in the lawsuit filed in August 2021. It claims that Kinne was in uniform, driving a marked Oxford Police Department vehicle and acting under the color of law when he entered Dominique Clayton house and shot her while she slept.

Kinne pleaded guilty to capital murder in July 2021 and was sentenced to life in prison. When he failed to respond to the civil lawsuit from his prison cell, Judge Davidson issued a default ruling against him.

william.moore@djournal.com