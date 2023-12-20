Judge awards $36.7 million to victims of 2018 Western Kentucky high school shooting

Victims of a 2018 school shooting in Marshall County were awarded more than $36 million in damages, a western Kentucky circuit court judge ruled Nov. 29.

Two people died and dozens more were injured at Marshall County High School on Jan. 23, 2018. The shooter, Gabe Parker, received two life sentences in June 2020 after he pleaded guilty to two counts of murder.

Parker, now 21, was 15 when he fired his stepfather's Ruger MK II .22-caliber pistol into a crowded common area just before 8 a.m. Ryan Cope and Bailey Holt, both 15 at the time, were killed.

The family of Bailey Holt, along with three other plaintiffs, sought compensation from Parker and his mother and stepfather. Former Marshall County Schools superintendent Trent Lovett was initially named a defendant in the 2019 lawsuit, but was later granted qualified immunity, according to WPSD-TV in Paducah.

A court order filed Dec. 8 stated the estate of Bailey Holt would be rewarded about $6.4 million in damages. Additionally, her parents would each be awarded $2 million.

The other plaintiffs awarded damages were Dalton Keeling ($8.1 million), Mary Bella James ($9 million) and Gage Smock ($9 million).

