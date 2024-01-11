Judge bans video in Kohberger hearings

Jan. 10—The next hearings for Bryan Kohberger on Jan. 26 will be livestreamed on YouTube by the court.

Latah County District Judge John Judge signed an order prohibiting all other video or audio recording inside the courtroom. The court will use its own equipment to broadcast the hearing.

Media members may use laptops only for note-taking. All cellphones must be turned off and stay out of view. They cannot be used for texting, emailing or recording in the courtroom.

Any spectator who creates a visual or auditory disturbance of the court proceedings may be removed from the courtroom or building.

The court proceedings can be watched at Judge John Judge's YouTube channel.

The Jan. 26 hearings will discuss Kohberger's motion to deny dismissal of his indictment. The 11 a.m. hearing will be private, but the 1 p.m. hearing will be open to the public and be livestreamed.

Kohberger is charged with murder for the deaths of Ethan Chapin, Xana Kernodle, Madison Mogen and Kaylee Goncalves.