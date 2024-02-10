Judge bars Omaha from enforcing ban on guns in public amid lawsuit

A district judge barred Nebraska’s largest city, Omaha, from enforcing a ban on guns in all public spaces Friday as an ongoing lawsuit challenging the restrictions is being considered.

A preliminary injunction was issued by Douglas County District Judge LeAnne Srb, blocking the city ban, according to The Associated Press. However, she did not put a hold on bump stocks or the “ghost gun” restrictions.

“We are thrilled with the court’s decision to grant this injunction and uphold Nebraskans’ rights against executive overreach,” Jacob Huebert, the president of the Liberty Justice Center, said in response to the judge’s decision. His organization filed the lawsuit on the behalf of Nebraska Firearms Owners Association.

“Under Nebraska law, local governments do not have the authority to regulate firearms—the right to bear arms is protected across the state,” Huebert added. “The court rightly blocked the mayor’s order, and we’ll now proceed toward a final order striking it down permanently.”

The Liberty Justice Center lawsuit contends that the restriction infringes upon a new law Nebraska Gov. Jim Pillen (R) signed last year, which allows residents to carry concealed weapons without needing a permit or having to do a gun safety course.

Omaha City lawyer Matt Kuhse said the city will abide by the order while continuing to battle the lawsuit in court.

“While it is unfortunate that the court enjoined the city’s ability to protect our public spaces, we will abide by this order,” he said.

The city of Lincoln is fighting a similar lawsuit. That hearing is set for Feb. 27, where the Liberty Justice Center hopes to also halt a similar order.

