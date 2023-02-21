Judge bars public from court in NYC bike path terror trial

LARRY NEUMEISTER
·3 min read

NEW YORK (AP) — A federal judge barred the general public and media from a courtroom Tuesday where defense lawyers claim emotional testimony from victims has spoiled the death penalty phase of the trial of a man who admits that he killed eight people on a bike path on behalf of a terrorist group.

Judge Vernon S. Broderick issued the edict on Friday at the trial of Sayfullo Saipov through a court spokesperson who wrote that courtroom seats would only be available to witnesses or parties considered essential to the trial.

The public and the media were excluded from the courtroom on a day when Saipov's family members and numerous victims and family members of those who were killed were expected to attend the proceedings. Victims have attended the trial for weeks, providing emotional testimony about how their lives have changed.

Saipov last month was convicted of killing eight people on Oct. 31, 2017, by driving a rented truck over the bike path along the Hudson River at a high rate of speed. Afterward, prosecutors said, he asked to hang a flag for the Islamic State group in his hospital room while he recovered from a police officer shooting him.

After hearing witnesses over what is expected to be a two-week period, the jury that convicted him will decide whether he gets death or life in prison. If any of them vote against death, he will automatically serve life in prison.

The judge directed the public and the media to watch the trial on television monitors elsewhere in the courthouse. Those monitors, however, show only a sliver of the courtroom and rely on lawyers, witnesses and the judge speaking into microphones and on court personnel remembering to switch on video and audio.

The monitors also do not enable members of the media to observe the courtroom reactions of Saipov's family members or the victims and family members of those who died.

Their reactions, along with those of witnesses, became relevant after defense lawyers argued Friday in court papers that a mistrial should be declared because the volume of emotional testimony seems designed to make jurors choose a death sentence out of anger or spite or to prevent Saipov from communicating with his children, since those he killed can no longer speak with theirs.

The likelihood of emotional reactions by spectators was anticipated to be so high that Broderick warned them Tuesday that they should leave the courtroom if they become too emotional. Members of the media would be unable to know if anyone walked out.

The interest in impartial observers to the court proceeding was noted when defense lawyers asked the judge in their letter Friday to request that court stenographers preserve any audio recordings they routinely make to aid their work. Prosecutors called the request unprecedented. A recording, though, would aid judges on appeal as they review how emotional testimony became.

Two separate letters were filed in the case Tuesday to protest the exclusion of media from the courtroom.

In a letter joined by The Associated Press, New York Times attorney Dana Green urged the judge to recognize that a live video feed providing a narrow view of the courtroom was not an adequate substitute for being in the courtroom. She urged the judge to allow at least a small number of seats for a press pool. The New York Post also supported the request.

In a separate letter, Matthew Russell Lee of the Inner City Press noted that the presence of the media was “particularly important in capital cases." The Daily News also wrote to the judge.

Broderick's order banning the public and the media was believed to be a first for a public terrorism trial involving Islamic extremists in Manhattan federal court since the trials began months after the Feb. 26, 1993, World Trade Center bombing that killed six people and injured more than 1,000 others.

Recommended Stories

  • New START: last US-Russia arms control treaty in jeopardy

    Russian President Vladimir Putin's announcement Tuesday that Moscow is suspending its participation in the last remaining U.S.-Russia arms control treaty will have an immediate impact on U.S. visibility into Russian nuclear activities, but the pact was already on life support. Putin's decision to suspend Russian cooperation with the treaty's nuclear warhead and missile inspections follows Moscow's cancellation late last year of talks that had been intended to salvage an agreement that both sides have accused the other of violating. In his state-of-the-nation address to the Russian people, Putin said Russia was withdrawing from the treaty because of U.S. support to Ukraine, and he accused the U.S. and its NATO allies of openly working for Russia’s destruction.

  • Russia announces its suspension from last nuclear arms agreement with the US, escalating nuclear tension

    A woman in Crimea watches a TV broadcast of Russian President Vladimir Putin's speech on Feb. 21, 2023. Stringer/AFP via Getty ImagesAfter decades of progress on limiting the buildup of nuclear weapons, Russia’s war on Ukraine has prompted renewed nuclear tensions between Russia and the United States. Russian President Vladimir Putin said in his annual State of the Nation address on Feb. 21, 2023, that Russia is “suspending” its participation in the U.S. and Russia’s last remaining nuclear arms

  • Elderly St. Lucie County woman killed in alligator attack

    The Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission is investigating a deadly incident involving an alligator that claimed the life of an elderly woman in northern St. Lucie County.

  • Why some post-Roe OB-GYN training is incorporating papayas and tomatoes

    OB-GYN programs in states that have strict abortion requirements or bans have to walk legal boundaries while also fulfilling national accreditation requirements, leading to simulations that incorporate fruits and vegetables. NBC News' Dr. Askshay Syal reports on what these new simulations look like and other methods to get OB-GYN nurses the training they need.

  • Rep. David Cicilline, former impeachment manager, resigning from Congress

    Cicilline is resigning to be the president and CEO of the Rhode Island Foundation.

  • EU Hits Iran With More Sanctions Over Protests Crackdown

    (Bloomberg) -- European Union member states agreed to impose more sanctions on Iran over its crackdown on protesters, according to a European Council statement.Most Read from BloombergHow Much Do Investors Say They Need to Retire? At Least $3 MillionPutin Halts Nuke Pact With US, Vows to Push War in UkrainePutin Says Russia to Suspend New START Nuke Pact ParticipationWorld’s Largest Four-Day Work Week Trial Finds Few Are Going BackRussia’s War on Ukraine, China’s Rise Expose US Military Failings

  • AT&T seeks to shed cybersecurity division -sources

    AT&T Inc, the second-biggest U.S. wireless carrier, is exploring a sale of its cybersecurity division, potentially undoing an acquisition it completed five years ago, according to people familiar with the matter. The sale of the cybersecurity business would add to a string of divestments AT&T has turned to in order to pay down debt following its $108.7 billion acquisition of Time Warner Inc in 2018, a deal it has since also unwound. In the last two years, AT&T sold a 30% stake in its pay TV unit DirecTV to private equity firm TPG for $1.8 billion, and received $40.4 billion in cash by spinning off and merging its Warner Media business with Discovery Communications to form Warner Bros Discovery Inc.

  • Sept. 11 victims cannot seize Afghan central bank assets -U.S. judge

    NEW YORK (Reuters) -A U.S. judge said on Tuesday victims of the Sept. 11, 2001, attacks are not entitled to seize $3.5 billion of assets belonging to Afghanistan's central bank to satisfy court judgments they obtained against the Taliban. U.S. District Judge George Daniels in Manhattan said he was "constitutionally restrained" from finding that the Taliban was Afghanistan's legitimate government, a precursor for attaching assets belonging to Da Afghanistan Bank, or DAB.

  • Putin Halts Nuke Pact With US, Vows to Push War in Ukraine

    (Bloomberg) -- President Vladimir Putin said Russia will suspend its observation of the New START treaty with the US, dealing a blow to the last accord limiting their nuclear arsenals, as he vowed to press on with his faltering invasion of Ukraine.Most Read from BloombergHow Much Do Investors Say They Need to Retire? At Least $3 MillionPutin Halts Nuke Pact With US, Vows to Push War in UkrainePutin Says Russia to Suspend New START Nuke Pact ParticipationWorld’s Largest Four-Day Work Week Trial F

  • Grandma shoves her two young grandchildren into freezing river, New York cops say

    The children, ages 3 and 5, were “fully submerged” in the frigid water, police said.

  • Kidnapped woman runs to gas station after year of being held hostage, NJ officials say

    The accused kidnapper followed closely behind her to the gas station, security camera footage shows.

  • Cigarette Butt Leads to Teacher’s Killer Over 50 Years Later

    Vermont State PoliceFor over five decades, the Burlington Police Department has remained stumped by the mystery of who brutally beat and sexually assaulted a 24-year-old elementary school teacher before fatally strangling her inside her apartment.On Tuesday, the department announced they have finally cracked the state’s oldest cold case, revealing that Rita Curran’s killer was none other than her next-door neighbor, William DeRoos. During a press conference, police said they used DNA from a disc

  • A federal monitor raped a Miami woman on house arrest. He didn’t count on what she saved

    Benito Montes de Oca Cruz worked for Miami’s Riverside House. His sentencing is scheduled for April.

  • Bruised, bloodied Illinois woman tells store clerk she's kidnapped before she's dragged away, police say

    Illinois police and the FBI are searching for a visibly injured woman who told a local store clerk that she had been abducted before she was dragged from the store.

  • Mississippi Officers Allegedly Tortured 2 Black Men After Accusing Them Of Selling Drugs And Dating White Women

    A group of Black lawyers is speaking up against multiple white police officers in Mississippi who allegedly tortured two Black men after accusing them of selling drugs and “dating white women.” In a statement to News One, the Black Lawyers for Justice organization said the officers brutally beat and kicked the men, used a Taser on… Continue reading Mississippi Officers Allegedly Tortured 2 Black Men After Accusing Them Of Selling Drugs And Dating White Women

  • Stolen Heirloom 1962 Chevy Impala Found

    This is wonderful news!

  • Ex-Colts lineman and The Fan radio host Joe Staysniak faces several criminal charges

    Joe Staysniak was booked in Hendricks County Jail shortly before 2 a.m., according to online records.

  • Alex Murdaugh trial live stream, updates: Defense expert: 'Very unlikely' Murdaugh fired shots

    The State has had 20 days to prove to the jury that Alex Murdaugh shot and killed his wife and son. Now, the defense begins examination of witnesses.

  • Police say Alabama star Brandon Miller delivered gun to former teammate Darius Miles before shooting

    Miles and Michael Davis have been charged with capital murder in the death of Jamea Harris on Jan. 15. Miller hasn't been charged with a crime.

  • Teen Accused of Killing Temple University Cop Tried to Rob Officer as He Lay Dying

    Philadelphia Police DepartmentAn 18-year-old man is set to be charged with murder in the fatal shooting of a Temple University police officer, the Philadelphia district attorney’s office said Sunday. The suspect, identified as Miles Pfeffer, also faces charges of murder of a law enforcement officer, robbery, carjacking, and weapons crimes in the death of officer Christopher Fitzgerald, according to the district attorney.Pfeffer was arrested in a multi-agency effort at his Bucks County home on Su