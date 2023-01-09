Judge begins whittling down pool of potential jurors in YSL gang case

After 600 potential jurors appeared in a Fulton County courtroom last week ahead of the YSL RICO case, some of them are starting to be dismissed.

Channel 2′s Michael Seiden has been following all of the courtroom drama since the start of the trial.

Rap superstar Young Thug, whose real name is Jeffery Williams, is standing trial alongside 13 co-defendants named in a sweeping gang indictment. Eight others pleaded guilty while six more will face a separate trial.

Over the last week, potential jurors answered questionnaires and listened to the indictment being read.

On Monday, Judge Ural Glanville began hearing from 122 of those potential jurors who say they have a hardship that keeps them from participating in the trial.

One of those jurors is a husband and father of two whose wife is recovering from surgery. The judge denied his hardship because his wife is expected to recover before testimony begins. He remains in the juror pool.

A second juror is an emergency room doctor and mother of a 10-month-old baby. She was excused without any objections.

Juror number six is a Georgia Tech graduate who appeared to be fed up with living in the United States. He told the judge he plans to move to France over the summer. He was eventually excused.

Seiden says juror number 64 did not show up to court on Monday morning. Judge Glanville ordered deputies to find that juror and bring him or her to him by the end of the day.

Officials say the trial could last anywhere from nine months to a year.

