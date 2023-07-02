Judge Bennett tasked with filling vacant BOE seat for city schools

CAMBRIDGE − The Cambridge City School District Board of Education met in a special session on June 21, and did not appoint a new board member to the vacant seat. By law, the decision is now turned over to Probate Judge Dave Bennett to make the appointment.

The first nomination at the meeting was retired middle school assistant principal Steve Taylor and the second nomination was CHS alumnae Rachel Kanski. Each candidate received two yes votes and two no votes. A nominee needs a majority of members to vote yes to earn the seat. No other nominees were presented at the meeting.

Amy Kissinger resigned her seat on May 26, 2023, creating the vacancy.

Eleven individuals expressed an interest in being appointed to the open seat and eight were interviewed by the remaining four board members during a special meeting on June 13. The remaining three were contacted individually by board members.

In personnel matters, the board approved:

The seasonal employment of Tyler Reed; hiring of Leland Brown, Tori Swanson, and Lori Feyko as custodians; approved Scott Meredith as a cook; Becky Smalley district-wide classroom aide; Varhonda Burlingame as a substitute teacher; Brittany Beltran as a substitute teacher; the rehire of Kevin Gunn; and the extended service of Audra Carpenter.

The resignation of Tiffany Elston, Kevin Rainer, and Darianne Snyder; unpaid leaves for Paige Foraker and Kyle Pertuset;

The limited one-year teacher contracts for Bailey Joseph, Brieanna Barker, Hunter Carpenter, Andrea Hastings, Amanda Shepherd, Megan Clodfelter, and Gracie Hayes; supplemental LPDC contracts for Bob Willis, Erica Orahoske, Ray Sims, and Kevin Gunn; and a personal service contract for Elizabeth Patterson as the school nurse at St. Benedict’s School.

CATS Camp positions including Jordan Ball, Abby Winland, Robin Kinnan, Kiera Wilkey, Reagan Flood, Laney Carpenter, Marilyn (Kay) Jenkins, Kara Loader, Anna Higgins, Kylee Roe, Esmerelda Garcia, Stephanie Taylor, Kendal Kenworthy, Hannah Wilson, and Zach Ogle as aids/tutors; and Chelsea Coleman, McKenzie Deeks, Kelly Bergeson, Crystal Dyer, Arianna Stoner, Kara Loader, Erika Smith, Jamaal Lowery, Zachary Boyd, and Susanna Mascolino as teachers.

The hiring of Kalyn Davis as head girls’ soccer coach; the resignation of Sawyer Leppla as head wrestling coach; and David Lilly as an athletic volunteer.

The next board meeting will be at 5 p.m. on July 27.

Provided by John Charlton with Cambridge City Schools.

