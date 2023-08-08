Judge binds teen charged with murder over to circuit court

St. Clair County District Judge John Monaghan bound 15-year-old Carmello Lamar Wilson of Detroit over to circuit court Tuesday after a probable cause conference.

Monaghan also denied a second request from Defense Attorney Byron Pitts to grant Wilson bond, citing evidence that the victim, 19-year-old KC Curtis Cureton of Port Huron, was putting his hands up when Wilson allegedly shot him.

Wilson was arrested following the fatal shooting on July 12 near the intersection of Lapeer Avenue and 13th Street. Though Wilson is a minor, juvenile defendants are automatically charged as adults in Michigan if the charge is open murder.

Michigan State Police Trooper Jeremy O'Connor testified that he questioned Wilson twice after the shooting. Wilson reportedly told police he was with a friend when they were approached by Cureton. O'Connor said Wilson originally said he was unfamiliar with guns, but opened up about his use of one when he learned law enforcement had security footage of the shooting.

O'Connor told the court that Wilson said he fled with Cureton in pursuit, and that Cureton was yelling threats that he was going to kill them.

Wilson reportedly said he had the gun because he was "the littlest one" in his friend group, and that he had watched a YouTube video to learn how to handle the gun and load a round into the chamber.

Pitts questioned O'Connor about whether police properly explained to Wilson his Miranda rights during the first interview with police. O'Connor said he read Wilson his Miranda rights, but did not present him with a written copy. Wilson reportedly told the trooper he understood his rights.

Pitts argued any information gained from the first interview should not be allowed, citing the lack of a signed Miranda notification and the fact that Wilson did not have a parent present when he was read his rights. Monaghan, however, ruled that reading Wilson his rights was sufficient.

The defense made several objections to the prosecution's line of questioning throughout the hearing. Pitts asked the court to stop St. Clair County Assistant Prosecutor Natalie Burns from referring to Cureton as a "victim," instead suggesting she refer to him as the "decedent."

Burns countered that the word victim was allowed in court under Michigan's Crime Victims' Rights Act.

Pitts also asked the court to stop Burns from asking questions that started with the phrase "Did you," suggesting that she was effectively putting words in witnesses' mouths. Monaghan pushed back against that suggestion, denying that such questions suggest an answer to witnesses.

"If you ask 'Did you do it?' it doesn't suggest 'yes' or 'no,'" Monaghan said.

During cross examination, O'Connor said Wilson had told him Cureton was known to carry a knife. Burns asked during redirect if Wilson said he saw the knife or if a knife was visible in the video of the shooting, with O'Connor answering no to both.

Burns also questioned Port Huron Police Detective Christopher Smith, who testified that Wilson fled from police officers when they approached him after the shooting.

Pitts called Port Huron Police Detective James Campbell, who acted as an evidence technician during the investigation, as his only witness.

Campbell testified that a shell casing recovered from the scene was about 6 feet from a pool of blood. Pitts used this testimony as a jumping off point to argue for Monaghan to grant Wilson bail.

Pitts said the evidence showed Wilson only shot Cureton when Cureton came near him, and that Wilson was not a threat to society.

Burns said, however, that Wilson was a threat as he had responded to his fear of Cureton by acquiring and researching how to use a gun. Monaghan said Wilson will continue to remain in custody as his case proceeds.

No hearing dates were set for Wilson's arraignment in circuit court. Open murder, which encompasses both first and second degree murder, is punishable with up to life in prison. Wilson was also charged with felony firearm possession and assaulting, resisting or obstructing a police officer.

