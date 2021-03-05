Judge blasts man for injuring infant

Mar. 5—OTTAWA — Prosecutors asked for the maximum three-year prison sentence for a Leipsic man accused to ignoring injuries infant son, and Putnam County Common Pleas Court Judge Keith Schierloh delivered that — and a little more.

The "more" was a lecture during which Schierloh brushed aside remarks from Marcos J. Zavala that he was unaware of the seriousness of injuries suffered by his 3-month-old son, injuries that included broken ribs, a fractured jaw, a broken collarbone and eye detatchment.

"You were given the greatest gift anyone can be given, and you abused it," the judge told Zavala at his sentencing hearing Thursday. "It's ridiculous that you did not seek any type of medical attention for your son at all. I feel terrible. I feel like everybody let this child down."

Schierloh sentenced Zavala to 36 months in prison but granted him credit for 532 days served in the county jail.

Zavala, 27, was indicted by a grand jury in June on charges of felonious assault, a felony of the second degree, and endangering children, a third-degree felony. He accepted a deal from prosecutors in January and pleaded guilty to the endangering children charge in return for the state's dismissal of the remaining count of the indictment.

Zavala was arrested along with his former wife, Breanna Zavala, 20, in the physical abuse of their son on Aug. 20, 2019. According to reports from the Putnam County Sheriff's Office, the Zavala's failed to provide adequate care, protection and support for the infant.

A Leipsic police officer met with a relative of the Zavala's who reported bruising around the infant's left eye and swelling to the left side of his jaw, according to the report. The relative told the Zavala couple to take the child to the hospital or the police would be contacted.

The Zavala's took their son to the Putnam County Ambulatory Care Center for treatment. The Leipsic Police Department was contacted by a representative from a Toledo hospital on Aug. 24, 2019, to report the child was in the pediatric care unit with multiple injuries.

Story continues

According to court records, on Sept. 16, 2019, Breanna Zavala told a Leipsic police officer she had been watching her young son and an older child. She told the officer it was her fault, and she was not used to being alone with both children at the same time. She got frustrated and did not mean to hurt him, according to the report.

Breanna L. Zavala was sentenced in March of last year to 30 months in prison for child endangering. A request for judicial release filed Dec. 20 was denied by Schierloh.

She was granted a divorce from Marcos Zavala on Aug. 11, 2020.