Hamilton County judge: Attorney General Dave Yost should apologize for doubting 10-year-old rape victim's story

A Hamilton County judge did not rule in a challenge to Ohio's abortion ban Thursday afternoon, but did suggest Ohio Attorney General Dave Yost should apologize for casting doubt on the story of a 10-year-old Ohio girl who was raped and then traveled to Indiana for an abortion in June.

Ohio's abortion clinics filed a new lawsuit in Hamilton County Common Pleas Court last week to block Ohio's current abortion restrictions, which have been in place since the day the U.S. Supreme Court overturned Roe v. Wade. Ohio law bans doctors from performing abortions after cardiac activity is detected, which can be as soon as six weeks into pregnancy.

Hamilton County Common Pleas Court Judge Christian Jenkins, a Democrat, said both sides have filed excellent arguments, but he did question many of the state's positions. Jenkins asked the state repeatedly to defend its position that no one is being harmed by the ban. Amanda Narog, who represented Yost's office in the proceeding, argued that harm had only been caused if a constitutional right to abortion existed.

Jenkins pointed to the case of the10-year-old rape victim who traveled to Indiana seeking an abortion, saying Yost got in hot water over his public statements about the case.

"Every day that goes by the more likely that this is a fabrication. I know the cops and prosecutors in this state. There's not one of them that wouldn't be turning over every rock, looking for this guy and they would have charged him," Yost said in a July 11 interview on Fox News. "I'm not saying it could not have happened. What I'm saying to you is there is not a damn scintilla of evidence. And shame on the Indianapolis paper that ran this thing on a single source who has an obvious axe to grind."

After an arrest was made in the case two days later, Yost issued a single sentence statement: "We rejoice anytime a child rapist is taken off the streets."

If Yost hasn't, the judge said, he should apologize for publicly doubting the truth of that story.

Those suing to block the law have asked Jenkins to make a decision before Sept. 15, the date a Dayton-area abortion clinic plans to close, but he could make a ruling sooner, American Civil Liberties Union of Ohio attorney Freda Levenson said.

Ohio's six-week abortion ban heads to court Thursday. Abortion clinics, including Women's Med near Dayton, sued to block state law from restricting access to the procedure.

Jenkins said he wants to review his court's standing in the case because an Ohio Supreme Court case is technically still ongoing. Jenkins did not say when he would make his decision on the temporary restraining order.

Abortion clinics argue that Ohio's abortion ban violates residents' privacy rights, discriminates against women and is too vague to be implemented properly. Yost's office argued that the state Constitution confers no right to abortion and that those seeking abortions, not the clinics, would need to challenge the law.

"There are few state interests more important than protecting innocent life," Yost's office wrote.

Advocates of abortion access initially challenged the state law at the Ohio Supreme Court, but justices did not immediately place the abortion restrictions on hold. So, they took their case to Hamilton County instead.

