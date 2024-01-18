Judge blocks $3.8B merger of JetBlue, Spirit Airlines

Editor’s note: This story is available as a result of a content partnership between WFTV and the Orlando Business Journal.

A federal judge has blocked the proposed $3.8 billion merger of JetBlue Airways Corp. and Spirit Airlines, ruling that the proposal would violate antitrust laws.

William G. Young, a District of Massachusetts judge, permanently enjoined the defendant airlines from executing the proposed merger in a ruling released Tuesday. The proposed acquisition would violate Section 7 of the Clayton Act, Young wrote, and would “substantially lessen competition” and harm passengers.

JetBlue stock was up about 5% a little after 2 p.m. Tuesday, giving it a market cap of $1.7 billion. But Florida-based Spirit’s stock plummeted Tuesday, falling about 50% just after 2 p.m., giving it a $828 million market capitalization.

