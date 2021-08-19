Judge blocks Beshear’s mask mandate in at least one school, calling it ‘tyranny’

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
Jack Brammer, Valarie Honeycutt Spears
·4 min read
In this article:
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.

A federal judge issued a temporary restraining order Thursday against Kentucky Gov. Andy Beshear’s mask mandate for students in a legal case involving about 20 families in a Campbell County Catholic school.

The ruling does not affect separate emergency regulations approved by the Kentucky Department of Education and the Kentucky Department for Public Health, so mask mandates remain in effect at all public schools in the state and at daycares and preschools.

Beshear spokeswoman Crystal Staley said the ruling by U.S. District Judge William O. Bertelsman of Covington “could place thousands of Kentucky children at risk and undoubtedly expose them to the most dangerous version of COVID-19 we have ever seen.”

Covington attorney Brandon Voelker, who represents the families, said the judge’s decision to temporarily block the governor’s mandate would impact students at St. Joseph Elementary School in Cold Spring. It has about 450 students in kindergarten through the eighth grade.

Voelker said it is uncertain if the ruling affects private school students across the state.

Tom Brown, superintendent of schools for Lexington’s Catholic Diocese, said officials were studying the situation and had no immediate comments.

Staley said the plaintiffs in the case “have agreed that the order should be narrowed to only apply to their diocese and no other schools.”

Toni Konz Tatman, chief communications officer for the state Department of Education, said the federal judge’s order does not impact the state Board of Education’s emergency regulation that requires masks in public schools.

On Aug. 10, Beshear issued an executive order mandating masks inside Kentucky schools and daycare centers, which Attorney General Daniel Cameron has asked the Kentucky Supreme Court to reject.

Later, the Kentucky Board of Education and the Department for Public Health issued their own emergency regulations that would require children over the age of two to wear a mask or other face-covering in K-12 public schools and regulated child care facilities.

Voelker said several parents at St. Joseph asked the court about Beshear’s mandate, noting that the Diocese of Covington already had put in place protocol to curb COVID-19, including social distancing and temperature screening.

The parents originally had filed a lawsuit in Campbell Circuit Court but decided to seek relief in federal court.

Bertelsman said in his five-page order that the plaintiffs are likely to succeed on the merits of their claims that Beshear’s mask executive order violates state law dealing with emergencies.

He said Beshear’s order would cause harm to children’s emotional well-being and academic growth.

“Such intangible and unquantifiable harm is irreparable because it cannot be measured or undone,” said Bertelsman. “A temporary restraining order is required to enjoin defendant’s actions and preserve the status quo until the court holds a hearing on the merits.”

Bertelsman chided Beshear for not following laws passed by the Kentucky General Assembly this year that outlined procedures for the governor to follow in making emergency orders.

“The executive branch cannot simply ignore laws passed by the duly-elected representatives of the citizens of the Commonwealth of Kentucky,” said the judge. “Therein lies tyranny. If the citizens dislike the laws passed, the remedy lies with them, at the polls.”

Bertelsman has scheduled a hearing on the lawsuit for 1 p.m. Aug. 24.

The laws referenced by Beshear have been the subject of several lawsuits that are now before the Kentucky Supreme Court. One lower-court judge issued a temporary injunction against enforcing the new laws, while another lower-court judge issued an injunction against Beshear for not following the new laws.

Staley said the court ruled without hearing from the governor and with “absolutely no consideration of the consequences of exposure and quarantine that we will see — especially at a time when we are nearly out of staffed hospital beds statewide.”

She added, “We will pursue every avenue and option to ensure that we can protect Kentucky’s children.”

COVID-19 cases in Kentucky children have increased more than 400 percent in the last month, from 133 on July 16 to 548 on August. 16. on Wednesday, there were 1,275 new cases in Kentucky among people 18 and younger.

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Recommended Stories

  • Biden calls out governors who penalize educators for mandating masks in schools

    While delivering remarks at the White House on Wednesday, President Biden said the Department of Education can take steps against governors who block or intimidate local school officials for mandating masks in public schools.

  • Fla. school district defies gov on mask mandate

    Hillsborough County joins other school districts in Florida to adopt stricter mask mandates, defying Gov. Ron DeSantis’ administration, which says parents should decide whether their children wear masks. (Aug. 19)

  • Beshear: COVID-19 surge means KY will ‘be out of hospital capacity very, very soon’

    The governor said 21 hospitals across Kentucky now face “critical staffing shortages,” as the number of new COVID-19 cases continues to rise.

  • Administrators who violate the 1st Amendment rights do not deserve protection of qualified immunity

    'Qualified immunity' has been used as an excuse for the police to abuse civil rights. Does the doctrine protect college administrators?

  • Afghans Escape Taliban to Quaint Italian Town—Only to Face Far-Right Wrath

    AlamyROME—There is new life in the sleepy hilltop village of Roccaraso, a hamlet known for its sweeping views and nearby ski hills east of Rome. This town of just 1,600 permanent residents dates back to 975 A.D., but it was wiped off the map by German troops who hoped to use its vantage point to stage an attack on Rome during World War II. Now it has a new incarnation with hundreds of Italy’s Afghan helpers evacuated from Kabul settling into the military base that rose from the ruins of the seco

  • Judge won’t dismiss suit on Florida school mask mandate ban

    A Florida judge on Thursday refused to dismiss a lawsuit challenging the order by Gov. Ron DeSantis that parents should decide whether their children wear masks at school to combat the coronavirus. The order by Leon County Circuit Judge John C. Cooper clears the way for a three-day hearing next week on whether to block enforcement of the governor's order. The lawsuit was filed Aug. 6 by parents opposed to the DeSantis order banning schools from imposing mask mandates unless parents can opt out of the requirements.

  • The US Supreme Court’s Indiana University ruling isn’t a free pass for vaccine mandates

    Justice Amy Coney Barrett rejected the Indiana University students' request to block their school's vaccine mandate. What does that mean for future lawsuits against vaccination requirements?

  • Afghanistan isn't helping Biden build back better

    The president has very little political capital to spend on foreign policy issues.

  • Covid-19: Mississippi quarantines 20,000 pupils at start of new school year

    Schools around the US are seeing Covid-19 outbreaks within days of starting the new academic year.

  • GOP Chair Jennifer Carnahan is forced out

    Minnesota Republican leaders forced Jennifer Carnahan out as head of the state party on Thursday, turning a page on a scandal that threatened to consume GOP politics ahead of a pivotal election year. Carnahan leaves as chair of the party amid allegations that she created a toxic workplace environment, one that blurred personal and professional lines, ignored concerns about sexual harassment ...

  • Haz-zah! Prince Harry Reigns Victorious at His First Polo Match in Years

    The Duke of Sussex enjoyed an action-packed match in Aspen on Thursday benefiting his beloved Sentebale, also committing $1.5 million of the proceeds from his forthcoming memoir to the charity

  • Cancer patients' own cells used in 3D printed tumours to test treatments

    Researchers have used brain cancer patients' own cells in a form of 3D printing material to make a model of their tumour to test the efficacy of potential treatments before using them for real inside the body. The scientists extract "a chunk" of the tumour from the brain of a patient with glioblastoma - an aggressive cancer with a very poor prognosis - and use it to print a model matching their MRI scans, said Professor Ronit Satchi-Fainaro, who led the research at Tel Aviv University. The patient's blood is then pumped through the printed tumour, made with a compound that mimics the brain, followed by a drug or therapeutic treatment.

  • Newest House GOP Star Teams Up With Nutty MAGA Conspiracy Theorist

    Photo Illustration by The Daily Beast/Photos Getty/Alamy/TwitterThree months in as the House GOP conference’s new chairwoman, Rep. Elise Stefanik (R-NY) plans to take the stage next week with a MAGA operative who has an extremist past and played a key role in “Stop the Steal” efforts to overturn President Joe Biden’s victory.The operative, Virginia native Scott Presler, has a years-long history of extremist activism, including serving as a top strategist for an organization that the Anti-Defamat

  • Sydney virus outbreak spreads in Australia and New Zealand

    An Australian state leader warned Friday that Melbourne may be losing control of a COVID-19 delta variant outbreak that began in Sydney and has also spread to the New Zealand capital. The fast-moving outbreak was first detected in mid-June in Sydney, Australia's largest city, which has reported more than 600 new infections in each of the last four days. The virus has spread to Melbourne, the nation’s second-most populous city, and has seeded New Zealand’s first outbreak in six months.

  • With no beds, hospitals ship patients to far-off cities

    Many overwhelmed hospitals, with no beds to offer, are putting critically ill COVID-19 patients on planes, helicopters and ambulances and sending them hundreds of miles to far-flung states for treatment. The surge in the delta variant of the virus, combined with low vaccination rates, has pushed hospitals to the brink in many states and resulted in a desperate scramble to find beds for patients. “Just imagine not having the support of your family near, to have that kind of anxiety if you have someone grow acutely ill,” said Steve Edwards, CEO of CoxHealth, whose hospital in Springfield, Missouri, is treating patients from as far away as Alabama.

  • Northam: Virginia willing to take in thousands of Afghan refugees

    As the Taliban continues to take over the government of Afghanistan, Virginia is willing to take in thousands of Afghan refugees, Gov. Ralph Northam announced on Twitter.

  • GOP Rep. Mo Brooks tweeted a sympathetic statement about the Capitol bomb threat suspect, prompting one lawmaker to call him 'evil'

    Brooks tweeted about the Capitol bomb threat on August 19, writing that he understood "citizenry anger directed at dictatorial Socialism."

  • Coach K alters Duke’s preseason schedule to include a big-time closed scrimmage

    Mike Krzyzewski will stop the longtime tradition of scrimmaging the reigning Division II national champion. The Blue Devils will take on this powerhouse instead.

  • Judge won’t dismiss suit challenging Florida ban on school mask mandates

    The order by Leon County Circuit Judge John C. Cooper clears the way for a three-day hearing next week on whether to block enforcement of the governor's order.

  • New Zealand's Ardern vows to stamp out Delta as outbreak widens

    WELLINGTON (Reuters) -Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern urged New Zealanders on Friday to adhere to her strategy to eliminate the fast-spreading Delta variant as she extended a strict lockdown amid a surge in infections. Ardern's critics are questioning if she can repeat last year's feat of almost stamping out COVID-19, as her government struggles to get the population vaccinated in the face of the more infectious Delta variant. "We have been here before...we know the elimination strategy works," Ardern told a news conference.