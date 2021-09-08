Florida schools can mandate masks after judge blocks DeSantis ban

TALLAHASSEE – A Florida judge Wednesday blocked Gov. Ron DeSantis’ ban on mandatory masks at schools from remaining in effect while he appeals an earlier ruling that struck down his order.

Circuit Judge John Cooper approved a request by lawyers for parents suing DeSantis over masks, endorsing their position that keeping the ban in place would create a potential health risk in schools.

Gov. Ron DeSantis' ban on school masks ordered blocked

Throwing out the automatic stay of his earlier order is unusual, Cooper conceded. But he added, “We’re not in normal times. We’re in a pandemic.”

DeSantis had ordered that counties allow parents to have their children simply opt out of mask requirements. But Cooper ruled that school boards are empowered to mandate that all students wear face coverings, unless they obtain a medical exception.

Previously: Florida Gov. DeSantis to school officials: Enforce mask mandate, get your salaries withheld

As COVID-19 cases continue to soar, 11 Florida counties have defied the governor by requiring masks, with only medical exemptions. Education Commissioner Richard Corcoran has notified Broward and Alachua counties that school board salaries are being withheld because of their stand and has sent letters warning the other counties they face similar punishment.

Cooper’s ruling Wednesday would also stop the salary penalty from being imposed. DeSantis plans to appeal Cooper’s action to the 1st District Court of Appeal, which is reviewing his earlier ruling on the mandatory mask ban.

Some educators, though, hailed even what may be a temporary victory.

“Judge Cooper’s ruling is certainly good news. It confirms that our School Board members should not be penalized for approving our mask policy – a policy that follows both the law and medical science,” said Alachua County Schools Superintendent Dr. Carlee Simon.

Cooper’s mask ruling concluded that the governor overreached his authority, misinterpreted state law and ignored scientific evidence in issuing the mask prohibition.

Story continues

The judge said DeSantis was wrong in determining that the state’s new “Parents’ Bill of Rights,” law prohibited school districts from enacting limits like masks – the provision on which he based his order.

“We have a variant that’s more infectious and more dangerous to children than the one we had last year,” Cooper said Wednesday. “I don’t know of any case where a court had to deal with a non-disputed pandemic situation, with threats to young children who had at least, based on the evidence, arguably have no way to avoid this but stay home and isolate themselves. I think everybody agrees, that’s not good for them.”

A spokeswoman for DeSantis, Taryn Fenske, said the governor's office expected the 1st DCA to reverse Cooper and keep the stricter mask policy in place while the appeal continues.

Last year, an appellate ruling cleared the way for the reopening of schools in Florida after another Leon County circuit judge turned back the governor’s effort.

“Today we plan to file our emergency motion to reinstate the stay, and we anticipate the appellate court will rule quickly, much like during the school reopening case last year,” she said.

Cooper in his earlier hearing on DeSantis’ order that demanded parents get an opt-out for their children noted that state policy clashed with the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, whose guidance calls for everyone in K-12 schools to wear a mask regardless of their vaccination status.

More: CDC says vaccinated people may transmit virus, recommends masks indoors; L.A. mandates vaccination or weekly tests: Latest COVID-19 updates

The CDC’s recommendation came as the virulent delta variant of the virus began infecting millions across the globe, regardless of age. But a July roundtable organized by DeSantis just before he issued his mandatory mask ban featured a psychologist calling face-coverings “child abuse” and what Cooper called a misinterpretation of scientific research into the benefits of masks at schools.

The request for lifting the automatic stay of his ruling striking down the mask order came from parents from a half-dozen Florida counties who had sued the governor saying his ban violates the state constitution.

The constitution not only requires a “safe” public school system, but also gives school boards the power to operate, control and supervise schools within their districts.

The lawsuit by parents from Miami-Dade, Broward, Palm Beach, Hillsborough, Pinellas and Alachua counties argued that DeSantis “wrongfully assumes that state authorities can better determine the local health risks and educational needs of students and teachers.”

A recent Quinnipiac University poll of Florida voters showed 51% disapproving of the governor’s response to COVID-19, with 46% in support. His handling of public schools drew a similar response, with 51% of poll responders disapproving and 44% approving.

John Kennedy is a reporter in the USA TODAY Network’s Florida Capital Bureau. He can be reached at jkennedy2@gannett.com, or on Twitter at @JKennedyReport

This article originally appeared on Sarasota Herald-Tribune: Gov. Ron DeSantis mask ban blocked from remaining in place by Leon County judge