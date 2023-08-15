Judge blocks Internet Archive from sharing copyrighted books

HILLEL ITALIE
·3 min read
0

NEW YORK (AP) — A federal judge has approved a permanent injunction against the online Internet Archive from scanning and sharing all copyrighted books already made available by publishers.

Judge John Koeltl had already ruled in March that the Archive had illegally offered free e-editions of 127 books in copyright, including works by J.D. Salinger and Toni Morrison.

Four leading publishers — Hachette Book Group, HarperCollins Publishers, John Wiley & Sons and Penguin Random House — had sued the Archive in 2020 in response to its establishing a “National Emergency Library” early in the pandemic, when most libraries and bookstores were shutdown. The Archive had contended that it was protected by fair use and that it had a larger mission to make information as widely accessible as possible.

The injunction was part of an agreement filed last week by the two sides in the lawsuit. Koeltl, of the U.S. District Court in Manhattan, did agree with the Archive on one issue that remained in dispute: The publishers had wanted the injunction to cover e-books even if the publisher itself had not released one, while the Archive wanted the injunction to apply only when an e-book was available.

All 127 books cited by the publishers had e-editions.

“The Court has narrowly tailored the injunctive relief in this case to cover only copyrighted works, like the Works in Suit, that are available from the Publishers in electronic form,” Koeltl wrote.

Maria Pallante, president and CEO of the trade group the Association of American Publishers, said in a statement Tuesday that the AAP was “extremely pleased that the district court has approved the proposed consent judgment.” She added that the scope of the injunction would have a “very minimal impact."

“The overwhelming majority of the tens of thousands of books that plaintiffs make available in print are also commercially available from them as authorized ebooks,” she said. “Nor are the plaintiffs precluded from enforcing under the Copyright Act the small percentage of works that may not be covered by the injunction.”

The Internet Archive has said it plans to appeal the decision from March. Asked for comment Tuesday by The Associated Press, an Archive spokesperson referred to a blog posting last week by founder Brewster Kahle.

“Libraries are under attack at unprecedented scale today, from book bans to defunding to overzealous lawsuits like the one brought against our library," Kahle wrote. "These efforts are cutting off the public’s access to truth at a key time in our democracy. We must have strong libraries, which is why we are appealing this decision.”

The Archive, which features links to a vast range of print, audio and visual materials, also faces legal action from the music industry. Last week, Sony Music Entertainment and five other companies sued the Archive for digitizing 78 rpm records by Frank Sinatra, Billie Holiday and thousands of others that the plaintiffs say remain in copyright. The recordings are part of the Archive's “ Great 78 " project.

“When people want to listen to music they go to Spotify," Kahle wrote in response. "When people want to study sound recordings as they were originally created, they go to libraries like the Internet Archive. Both are needed. There shouldn’t be conflict here.”

Recommended Stories

  • Worldcoin ignored initial order to stop iris scans in Kenya, records show

    Months before Kenya finally banned iris scans by Sam Altman’s crypto startup Worldcoin, the Office of the Data Protection Commissioner (ODPC) had ordered its parent company, Tools for Humanity, to stop collecting personal data. The ODPC had in May this year instructed the crypto startup to stop iris scans and the collection of facial recognition and other personal data in Kenya, a letter sent to Worldcoin and seen by TechCrunch shows.

  • OpenAI is using GPT-4 to build an AI-powered content moderation system

    ChatGPT maker OpenAI says it's using GPT-4 to build an AI-powered "content moderation system that is scalable, consistent and customizable." The company says humans should still be involved in the moderation process.

  • The best music streaming services in 2023

    We put Apple Music, Spotify, YouTube Music and other music streaming services head-to-head to find out which will work best for you.

  • The legal loophole that lets the government search your phone

    “Technically and legally there's not much really truly blocking the government from getting the information they want if they want it,” Allison Young, digital forensics analyst at The Legal Aid Society, told Engadget. It’s easy, too. Without picking up any new skills or tools, Young was able to find sensitive data that could be used to, for example, prosecute someone being targeted for getting an abortion as it becomes increasingly illegal across the country.

  • Trump's lawyers find themselves in unfamiliar roles: Defendants and witnesses

    As Monday’s criminal indictments in Georgia made clear, lawyers who become entangled with Donald Trump and his bogus claims that election fraud cost him the 2020 election can often find themselves under legal scrutiny.

  • Georgia RICO cases hit Trump, Giuliani and the rapper Young Thug — all from the same DA

    The former president and 18 allies are being charged under the statute originally intended to target organized crime.

  • Fashion influencer shares proper way to distress clothes at home

    This TikToker shared how to get a vintage T-shirt on your own. The post Fashion influencer shares proper way to distress clothes at home appeared first on In The Know.

  • Amazon hardware VP Dave Limp set to retire after almost 14 years

    Dave Limp, Amazon’s Senior Vice President of Hardware and Services, has announced his pending retirement from the company. Limp has been with the company for nearly 14 years and, as his title suggests, has oversaw Amazon’s transition into dedicated hardware devices like newer Kindle e-readers, Alexa-enabled Echo speakers and the various Fire-branded products, among many others.

  • Why Trump's indictment in Georgia could spell 'big trouble,' according to a legal expert

    Former President Donald Trump and 18 of his allies were indicted on criminal charges by a Georgia grand jury in connection with their attempts to overturn the results of the 2020 presidential election. Yahoo News spoke with a legal expert who explains why this indictment might be the most consequential of all.

  • OpenAI proposes a new way to use GPT-4 for content moderation

    OpenAI claims that it's developed a way to use GPT-4, its flagship generative AI model, for content moderation -- lightening the burden on human teams. Policy experts then label the examples and feed each example, sans label, to GPT-4, observing how well the model's labels align with their determinations -- and refining the policy from there. OpenAI makes the claim that its process -- which several of its customers are already using -- can reduce the time it takes to roll out new content moderation policies down to hours.

  • 'Kept me cool': This bestselling handheld fan is on sale for $14 — 40% off

    More than 36,000 Amazon shoppers stay cool with this 3-in-1 'summer essential.' It even has a flashlight and a built-in USB power bank.

  • 2024 Volvo XC60 Black Edition brings a dark, monotone look to Volvo's most popular SUV

    The 2024 Volvo XC60 is adding a Black Edition variant to its lineup of available trims. 

  • Google Photos update improves Memories view with generative AI

    Google Photos just got a major update that adds generative AI to its popular Memories view. This toolset already creates scrapbook montages using your photos and videos, but now these montages will be highly personalized, with collections that make sense according to your life. AI-enhanced algorithms now collect the images into relevant categories, a recent vacation as an example, and create a catchy title to accompany the montage.

  • The best gaming mouse in 2023

    These are the best gaming mice you can buy, regardless of how much you can spend or what PC games you like to play.

  • Linear TV viewing sinks below 50% as streaming soars to new heights

    In a first for linear TV viewing, cable and broadcast usage fell below 50% in terms of total share among U.S. viewers, according to Nielsen’s July 2023 report. YouTube and Netflix were top contributors to the rise in streaming viewership, with shares climbing to 9.2% and 8.5%, respectively. Streaming has occupied the TV usage throne for years now.

  • WhatsApp is testing AI-generated stickers

    WhatsApp is testing the ability to create stickers using generative AI. According to WABetaInfo, the feature is available to a small number of testers through the Google Play Beta Program, but Meta is seemingly preparing to roll it out more broadly in the coming weeks.

  • Who is Fani Willis? Georgia prosecutor takes on new role leading Trump RICO case

    Fani Willis is the daughter of a onetime Black Panther who became a prominent defense attorney. A fearless prosecutor, she now faces the challenge of trying a former president.

  • Shoppers say these charcoal bags can make 'smells disappear' for just $13 (over 40% off!)

    More than 10,000 shoppers give these odor absorbing bags a perfect five-star rating.

  • US lawmaker says FBI notified him of email breach linked to Microsoft cloud hack

    U.S. House lawmaker Rep. Don Bacon said the FBI warned him that China-backed hackers who used a stolen Microsoft key to raid the email accounts of senior U.S. government officials also accessed his email accounts. In a tweet, the Republican congressman from Nebraska said the FBI notified him on Monday that the Chinese government "hacked into my personal and campaign emails from May 15th to June 16th of this year," citing a previously disclosed vulnerability in Microsoft's cloud. The disclosure comes two months after the hack occurred, suggesting that the FBI is still notifying those affected.

  • 10 secrets to a good-smelling bedroom, according to experts

    Discover the best cleaning methods and products for refreshing your retreat.