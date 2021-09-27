Judge blocks key NYPD tactic: Scouring sealed arrest records

MICHAEL R. SISAK
·4 min read

NEW YORK (AP) — A judge on Monday barred New York City police officers from accessing sealed arrest records without a court order, halting a long-standing practice of plying confidential information in department files to aid investigations, target suspects and shape policing decisions.

State Judge Lyle Frank in Manhattan issued a preliminary injunction saying that the police department's unfettered use of sealed records violated a 1976 state law shielding arrest and court files of criminal defendants whose cases end without a conviction.

In most cases, Frank said, the law requires court approval for police to see those records, which include arrest reports, photographs and fingerprints. He said police can still use aggregate arrest data without violating the sealing law, which was enacted to protect people from suffering reputational harm merely for being accused of a crime.

The ruling has the potential to fundamentally change how the nation's largest police department operates, stripping the NYPD of a tactic that it has argued is vital to officer and public safety but that advocates say has been used to unfairly target people of color, justify overpolicing and smear people killed by police.

Niji Jain, a lawyer representing three men whose lawsuit over sealed records led to Monday's ruling, expects the injunction to be made permanent with a final order detailing oversight and monitoring once the lawsuit, alleging racial bias in use of the records, is resolved.

“A bedrock principle in our society is the presumption of innocence, so if someone is arrested and they face the bar of justice and they’re not convicted, then they shouldn’t have that arrest follow them around for the rest of their lives,” Jain said. “That’s exactly what the NYPD has been doing.”

Nick Paolucci, a spokesperson for the city Law Department, said the NYPD "is evaluating its legal options.”

As of 2019, the department said it had more than 6½ million arrest records for at least 3½ million people in a dozen interconnected databases. During the court battle that led to Monday's ruling, the department acknowledged that more than 800 people have access to its sealed arrest records, Frank said.

“That number, by its very nature, runs afoul of the sealing statutes,” he said.

Frank ordered the department to submit a plan for complying with the sealing law and said it must revise its training after acknowledging that its instructions to officers about accessing sealed records have been contrary to the law.

The NYPD must prepare a training message to be read at 10 consecutive roll calls saying in effect that officers “may not access and use sealed arrest information without a court order” and declassify prior training materials so that the public can see how officers had been trained on the issue, Frank said.

Police Commissioner Dermot Shea said in an essay Monday in the Daily News that putting barriers between officers and sealed records would be a “serious setback for public safety" and that “sealing of criminal records does not always equate to a determination of innocence."

Under the law, arrest records are sealed in cases that end in acquittals, but also when charges are dropped or dismissed or when a defendant is sent to a diversionary program, an alternative increasingly embraced by prosecutors. If a district attorney decides not to pursue certain cases as a matter of policy, those records are sealed too, Shea said.

Records from about half the arrests between 2014 and 2018 have been sealed.

Shea said he feared officers walking into an ambush because they won't be able to see where prior gun arrests have been made, or detectives not knowing a child kidnapping suspect’s background because molestation charges against him were dropped and sealed when victims declined to testify.

The department said it also relies on sealed arrest records in internal discipline cases and to assess crime patterns, guide officer deployment, track the effectiveness of reentry programs and refer at-risk youths to the city's summer employment program.

“We’re in agreement with the heart of the statute that someone should not be stigmatized for having a sealed arrest on their record,” said NYPD spokesperson Al Baker. “However, the police department can make use of the data and information from these records in furtherance of public safety without prejudicing an arrestee.”

___

Follow Michael Sisak on Twitter at twitter.com/mikesisak

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Recommended Stories

  • Shift to EVs means huge 'reskilling' job for Europe - report

    The shift to electric vehicles will force huge changes in the auto industry and require EU backing for 'reskilling' programs to help workers prepare for a zero-emission future, according to a report published on Tuesday. The Platform for Electromobility, an industry group, said a report by the Boston Consulting Group showed by 2030 European auto industry employment will drop by less than 1% from 5.7 million people today amid the transition to electric vehicles.

  • FACT FOCUS: AZ election review spurs false claims online

    Presenting its findings in a six-month-long review of the 2020 presidential election in Arizona’s largest county on Friday, a Republican-backed cybersecurity firm ended in much the same place where it began: without any evidence to contradict certified election results showing Joe Biden won. Over the weekend, bits of the firm’s findings — including from various drafts of its report — proliferated on social media, driving a surge in false posts suggesting the election results were flawed. Biden won Maricopa County by about 45,000 votes, key to his 10,500-vote win of Arizona.

  • Deaf man sues police he claims tasered him for not complying with commands he couldn’t hear

    Lawsuit comes two years after arrest but shortly after viral video showed officer taser different man in an unrelated incident

  • Everything we know about missing teenager Miya Marcano and ‘person of interest’ Armando Manuel Caballero

    Police are still searching for the 19-year-old, who clocked off work in Orlando, Florida with plans to catch a flight but never made it to the airport

  • Alabama trying to use COVID relief funds for new prisons

    Facing a Justice Department lawsuit over Alabama's notoriously violent prisons, state lawmakers on Monday began a special session on a $1.3 billion construction plan that would use federal pandemic relief funds to pay part of the cost of building massive new lockups. Gov. Kay Ivey has touted the plan to build three new prisons and renovate others as a partial solution to the state’s longstanding troubles in its prison system. The proposal would tap up to $400 million from the state’s share of American Rescue Plan funds to help pay for the construction.

  • Maine Voucher Case to Test Supreme Court’s Shift Toward Religious Freedom

    Olivia Carson, the Maine student at the center of a U.S. Supreme Court case over religious school choice, graduated from Bangor Christian Schools this year. So even if the court rules states can no longer exclude schools that teach religion from their voucher programs, Carson will have moved on to study business at Husson University. […]

  • Brian Laundrie's family called the police after Dog the Bounty Hunter showed up on their property

    The North Port Police Department responded to a 911 call from Laundrie's family on Saturday reporting that the reality TV star was on their property.

  • ‘It’s a Nightmare’: Teen Wrestling Champ Gunned Down While Sitting in Her Car

    Chicago Public SchoolsA teen wrestling champion was video-chatting with her sister about Halloween costumes minutes before she was shot and killed while parked in her car outside her Chicago home on Saturday night.Hours later, her family called for justice as gun violence continues to take a devastating toll on the city.Chicago police said that 18-year-old Melissa de la Garza, who had recently graduated high school and was headed to college at the prestigious Art Institute of Chicago, was sittin

  • Man shot, killed by Huntington Beach police identified

    A man allegedly armed with a gun who was shot and killed by Huntington Beach police over the weekend, as the U.S. Open of Surfing was wrapping up for the day, has been identified as a 43-year-old man.

  • What Matt Gaetz’s Legal Lineup Tells Us About His Troubles

    Photo Illustration by The Daily Beast/Photos Getty ImagesWhile the federal sex crimes investigation into Rep. Matt Gaetz (R-FL) has not fueled the kinds of explosive headlines it generated when the news first broke in late March, the case shows no signs of a slowdown.In fact, legal experts told The Daily Beast, the perceived lull is nothing outside the norm and can be chalked up to a number of factors—including a wide range of charges that investigators could be exploring. Although Gaetz and his

  • Federal authorities cash in on safety box seizures as owners fight back

    Married couple Jeni Pearsons and Michael Store aren't wealthy.

  • Police: Gunman in grocery store shooting lost job that day

    Law enforcement officials on Monday said the gunman who killed one person and wounded 14 others at a Tennessee supermarket before killing himself had been asked to leave his job at the grocery store earlier that day. “He was a third-party vendor working inside Kroger and was asked to leave his job the morning of Thursday, September 23, 2021,” the release said. “The police department is processing evidence to include electronic evidence, as well as the crime scene vehicles, and interviewing other potential witnesses.”

  • Police may not name a suspect in the Gabby Petito case for awhile, as experts say they'll face obstacles to finding and testing physical evidence

    Police may not name a suspect in Gabby Petito's murder for a long time because it will be difficult for them to gather evidence, experts say.

  • Gunman accused in road rage shooting after Astros game walks free

    The suspect accused for taking the teen's life won't have to register for an ankle monitor for two days after his release, leaving the teen's family feeling unprotected.

  • Marine Corps veteran sprayed in face during Capitol riot dies

    A Marine Corps veteran who vigorously fought charges against him in the Jan. 6 Capitol riot has died of undisclosed reasons in a Florida hospital.

  • White woman allegedly assaults couple in Brooklyn dog park

    A Brooklyn “Karen” allegedly assaulted a Black couple at a dog park in Williamsburg after telling them to stay in […] The post White woman allegedly assaults couple in Brooklyn dog park appeared first on TheGrio.

  • California woman suspected of being serial arsonist pleads not guilty in Fawn Fire

    The California woman charged with starting the Fawn Fire pleaded not guilty. Officials say she might be tied to other fires.

  • Missouri elementary school teacher and husband plead guilty in Capitol riot case

    Kelsey Wilson had been teaching at a Christian elementary school in Springfield for one month at the time of her arrest.

  • Body of Baton Rouge toddler found in Mississippi; stepfather arrested in disappearance

    Nevaeh Allen was reported missing Friday after her older siblings arrived home from school and noticed the door to their apartment open.

  • State senator acquitted on 15 charges in federal theft case

    A Tennessee state senator charged with stealing $600,000 in federal grant money from a health care school she operated has been acquitted on 15 of 20 charges, according to court records. U.S. District Court Judge Sheryl Lipman filed the order Sunday after lawyers for Sen. Katrina Robinson filed a motion Friday seeking acquittal on all charges, Memphis news outlets reported. Robinson, 40, a Memphis Democrat elected to the Tennessee General Assembly in 2018, was charged in July 2020 with wire fraud as well as theft and embezzlement involving government programs after the FBI searched the school and her home.