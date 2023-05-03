Judge blocks Montana state Rep. Zooey Zephyr from returning to House floor

The Daily Beast

Photo Illustration by Elizabeth Brockway/The Daily Beast/GettyThe last thing many of us expected when Joe Biden became president was that he would be a revolutionary. But just over two years into Biden’s presidency, there is no doubt that he has done more to dramatically transform U.S. policy and thinking in more areas than any of his predecessors since Franklin Roosevelt.America had failed to adequately invest in its infrastructure for over six decades when Biden made it a priority once again.