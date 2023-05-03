Judge blocks Montana state Rep. Zooey Zephyr from returning to House floor
Rep. Zooey Zephyr was barred from returning to the Montana House floor amid a legal battle between her and Republican lawmakers.
Rep. Zooey Zephyr was barred from returning to the Montana House floor amid a legal battle between her and Republican lawmakers.
Zooey Zephyr spoke with TIME over Zoom on Tuesday morning from Helena, Montana. She talked about being banned from the capitol, the decision to sue, and her conversations with Jones and Pearson about their “threaded” experiences.
South Western School Board members proposed a new bathroom policy during a board meeting last week.
A bill that would require display of the Ten Commandments in all public classrooms appears on track to be heard by the Texas House.
Your next trip is about to get a lot shadier — in a good way.
Photo Illustration by Elizabeth Brockway/The Daily Beast/GettyThe last thing many of us expected when Joe Biden became president was that he would be a revolutionary. But just over two years into Biden’s presidency, there is no doubt that he has done more to dramatically transform U.S. policy and thinking in more areas than any of his predecessors since Franklin Roosevelt.America had failed to adequately invest in its infrastructure for over six decades when Biden made it a priority once again.
Evelyn Hockstein/ReutersA man in Texas who sued his ex-wife’s friends for helping her to obtain an abortion “is not and was not morally opposed” to her actions, the friends have claimed in a countersuit filed this week. Instead, they allege, he knew about her plans all along, but chose not to act as part of a yearslong pattern of emotional abuse.Marcus Silva made national headlines in March for bringing a wrongful-death suit against three women—his wife Brittni’s friends Jackie Noyola and Amy Ca
Is all this vitriol because a group of Americans actually hate trans people, or is it about the quest for political power? Experts say it's both.
Mother's Day is in the bag: Nordstrom Rack shoppers love this 'comfortable and stylish' frock so much, they're buying multiples.
Photo Illustration by Luis G. Rendon/The Daily Beast/Getty/Jefferson County Jail/Tarrant PD/TwitterAn Alabama town has reached a boiling point amid wild incidents involving city leaders exchanging blows, accusations of vile bigotry, verbal harassment, expletive-laced tirades, and at least one alleged threat by the mayor to service a local official’s wife with his “twelve-inch” genitalia.Things finally came to a head when Tarrant Police Chief Wendell Major was suspended last week for what Mayor W
"Further rate hikes will trigger severe recession. Mark my words," Elon Musk said in a tweet on Sunday.
The photo was posted one day after a suspect armed with an AR-15 style rifle reportedly shot a group of people in Texas
In the South Park episode Board Girls, a strong woman competition is won by a trans woman named Heather Swanson. The joke is that Swanson is very obviously male, towering over the women, with the bulging muscles of a bodybuilder and sporting a full beard and Stetson. Swanson is revealed to have begun identifying as female just two weeks prior to the competition, and goes on to roundly thrash the other athletes and then gloat on the podium above the bruised and battered runners-up, while the audi
As officials evaluate the impact of a sweeping anti-transgender law on Kansas, the most immediate impact could be on IDs and birth certificates.
A Florida woman was arrested over the weekend after police say she assaulted Rep. Matt Gaetz, R-Fla., by throwing a glass of wine on him during an event at Miramar Beach.
Two Ukrainian drones tried to attack Vladimir Putin’s residence in the Kremlin late on Tuesday, the Russian presidential press office has claimed.
A groovy relic from the stylish Italian guitar maker that sits in the sweet spot between art and utility
Taylor Ward capped a four-run first inning with a three-run homer, Patrick Sandoval combined with three relievers on a four-hitter and the Los Angeles Angels beat St. Louis 5-1 Tuesday night to extend the Cardinals' losing streak to four. St. Louis (10-20), facing the Angels for the first time in four years, has lost eight of its last 10 games and is 0-10 in series openers.
The Lakers held off a furious late charge by the Warriors to steal Game 1 of their second round series.
Dragon fruit is a part of the cactus family and it's native to northern South America. Dragon fruit is rich in fiber and antioxidants linked to protection against cancer, diabetes, and heart disease, as well as respiratory, gastrointestinal, and urinary diseases. Dragon fruit can enhance gut health in two key ways.
Samaje Perine might serve as a fill-in starter for the Broncos early in the season if Javonte Williams is not fully recovered by Week 1.