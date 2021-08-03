Judge blocks Texas governor's order preventing transport of migrants

Asylum-seeking migrants apprehended by Border Patrol agents, in Penitas
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
Jan Wolfe
·1 min read
In this article:
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.

By Jan Wolfe

WASHINGTON (Reuters) -A U.S. judge on Tuesday temporarily halted an executive order by Texas Governor Greg Abbott that restricts the transport of migrants through the state and authorizes state troopers to pull over vehicles suspected of doing so.

The written order by U.S. District Judge Kathleen Cardone in El Paso was a preliminary win for the U.S. Justice Department, which last week filed a lawsuit arguing Abbott's move illegally infringes upon the federal government's jurisdiction over immigration matters.

Cardone said in her two-page order that the Justice Department would likely prevail on that argument. The judge halted Texas officials from implementing Abbott's order until at least Aug. 13, when she will hold a court hearing in the case.

"The Executive Order causes irreparable injury to the United States and to individuals the United States is charged with protecting, jeopardizing the health and safety of non-citizens in federal custody, risking the safety of federal law enforcement personnel and their families, and exacerbating the spread of COVID-19," the judge wrote.

Abbott's order from last week, which he said was aimed at preventing migrants from potentially spreading COVID-19, permits only "law enforcement officials" to provide ground transport for migrants detained for illegally crossing the southern border.

Abbott's order also gives the state's public safety department the authority to stop any vehicle suspected of carrying migrants and send it back to its point of origin.

The Justice Department said the order would interfere with the U.S. government's ability to transport migrants between facilities, including unaccompanied children. The government regularly employs contractors and other non-law enforcement personnel to transfer migrants.

(Reporting by Jan Wolfe; Editing by Mohammad Zargham and Richard Pullin)

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Recommended Stories

  • Judge blocks Texas troopers from stopping migrant transports

    A federal judge Tuesday blocked Texas from allowing state troopers to stop vehicles carrying migrants on the grounds that they may spread COVID-19 as worries and new cases are rising along the U.S.-Mexico border. The temporary order by U.S. District Judge Kathleen Cardone of El Paso is at least a short-term victory for the Biden administration, which had warned that Republican Gov. Greg Abbott's plan would create more problems amid high levels of summer border crossings in Texas —- particularly in the Rio Grande Valley, which one U.S. official called the “epicenter of the current surge.” In a sign of the growing strain, local officials there who have rebuffed Abbott's hardline immigration actions to jail border crossers and build new barrier declared a local state of disaster this week as COVID-19 cases climb and capacity at migrant shelters is stretched.

  • A Federal Judge Has Blocked A Texas Law Restricting Who Can Transport Detained Immigrants

    US officials said Gov. Greg Abbott's executive order would “significantly impact” their operations and make it more difficult to transport immigrants to other locations.View Entire Post ›

  • Missouri governor pardons Mark and Patricia McCloskey

    Missouri Gov. Mike Parson pardoned Mark and Patricia McCloskey, the governor's office announced Tuesday.

  • Trump’s Health Secretary Calls on Republicans to Encourage Vaccinations

    Alex Azar, the former secretary of Health and Human Services under President Trump, is calling for Republicans to embrace and encourage Covid-19 vaccinations. In a piece for The New York Times Tuesday, Azar touts his role, and the Trump administration’s, in developing the vaccines and emphasizes that the shots are safe and effective. Azar also details some areas where he says officials could have done better, suggesting that they could have done more to address vaccine hesitancy and to explain t

  • Showtime Drops Trailer for Rick James Documentary, ‘Bitchin’: the Sound and Fury’

    Showtime has released a trailer for “Bitchin’: the Sound and Fury of Rick James,” a new documentary directed by Emmy-nominee and hip-hop journalist Sacha Jenkins (“Wu-Tang Clan: Of Mics and Men”). Judging by the trailer the doc aims to present an accurate look at one of the most controversial and confrontational figures in the history of R&B […]

  • Video shows Chuck Schumer racing Mitch McConnell to beat him to the podium for a Tuesday press briefing

    Sen. Chuck Schumer swooped in to take the podium from Sen. Mitch McConnell at Tuesday's press briefing, joking: "The prerogatives of the majority."

  • Factbox: Latest on the worldwide spread of the coronavirus

    * France's overseas territory of Guadeloupe will to go into a new lockdown for at least three weeks. * Greece have withdrawn from the Tokyo Olympics artistic swimming competitions after four of their athletes tested positive for COVID-19, the Greek Olympic Committee (HOC) said on Tuesday. * China's central city of Wuhan will test all residents as it screens them for coronavirus infections, as the country reported 90 new cases in the mainland for Monday.

  • Chinese Hackers Compromised Telecom Companies, Researchers Say

    (Bloomberg) -- Chinese state-backed hacking groups compromised at least five global telecommunications companies and stole phone records and location data, according to cybersecurity researchers.The hacking groups waged a campaign across Southeast Asia from 2017 to 2021, in some cases exploiting security vulnerabilities in Microsoft Corp.’s Exchange servers to gain access to telecommunication companies’ internal systems, according to a new report published Tuesday by U.S.-based security firm Cyb

  • Biden picks Clyburn’s daughter to lead federal group targeting southeast US poverty

    Jennifer Clyburn Reed is the daughter of House Majority Whip James Clyburn, who endorsed Biden ahead of the South Carolina’s Democratic presidential primary in February 2020.

  • Security snatches 'Trump won' flag at Texas Rangers game: Video

    Security officials snatched a "Trump won" flag from at least two spectators, one of whom was a former personality on the right-wing radio show InfoWars, at a Texas Rangers baseball game on Sunday.

  • Mailbox, cameras. How Amazon interfered with Alabama union election -NLRB official

    E-commerce giant Amazon.com Inc interfered with a union election by installing a mailbox to collect ballots and by distributing paraphernalia encouraging employees to vote against organizing, according to a report by a U.S. National Labor Relations Board hearing officer. The NLRB official on Monday recommended a rerun of the landmark Amazon union election in Alabama where employees overwhelmingly voted against making their warehouse the online retailer's first to organize in the United States.

  • "I'm screwed": Americans facing possible eviction after ban ends

    Millions of Americans are behind on rent and facing possible eviction after the federal moratorium ended.

  • Seth Rogen responds to viral TikTok, assures internet he hasn't been kidnapped

    He's okay, we think.

  • Federal judge temporarily blocks Texas order restricting transport of migrants

    A federal judge in El Paso on Tuesday temporarily blocked an order issued by Texas Gov. Greg Abbott (R) restricting the transportation of undocumented migrants.Why it matters: U.S. District Judge Kathleen Cardone's ruling is a win for the Biden administration, in the latest clash between Texas and the Department of Justice, which filed a lawsuit against the state last week challenging Abbott's executive order on migrants.Get market news worthy of your time with Axios Markets. Subscribe for free.

  • Sources: Mets, Kumar Rocker contract did not fall apart over money

    The New York Mets did not try to get a discount from their $6 million agreement with top 2021 MLB draft pick Kumar Rocker, and the contract did not fall apart over money.

  • Victim of catalytic converter theft? This man may have a fix for you

    Yes, thieves are still hungry for catalytic converters, but this man has had enough and is taking his fight to the extreme.

  • Election body targets Bolsonaro after he fails to show fraud

    After years of attacking Brazil's voting system as susceptible to fraud, President Jair Bolsonaro ignored a Monday deadline from the nation's electoral court to present proof of his claims. According to two of Bolsonaro's ministers, his administration considered turning over a compilation of videos and documents, most of which the far-right president already exhibited publicly on July 29 and the court that oversees and administers elections has debunked.

  • More controversy brews over Arizona presidential election audit

    More issues are emerging from Arizona Republicans' controversial 2020 presidential election audit, which ended last week. Arizona's former secretary of state, who is overseeing the process, threatened to quit last week after being locked out of a building where the audit was taking place. Then the tally from Cyber Ninjas, the private company conducting the audit, failed to match Maricopa County's official count. Cyber Ninjas' CEO also says private donations from pro-Trump organizations helped fund the process along with the state. CBS News political reporter Adam Brewster joins CBSN's "Red & Blue" host Elaine Quijano to discuss how officials are responding to the latest developments.

  • A.J. Epenesa drawing early praise at Bills training camp in Year 2

    Lots of love for #Bills DE AJ Epenesa from training camp today:

  • If these conservatives were honest, they’d admit blue lives don’t matter to them at all | Opinion

    Gunther Hashida killed himself last week.