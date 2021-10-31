Judge blocks two provisions in driver immunity bill

Oct. 30—An Oklahoma federal judge on Wednesday blocked two provisions within a bill passed by the state Legislature that grants immunity to drivers who hurt or kill a pedestrian while attempting to flee a riot.

The portion of the legislation providing protection for motorists who believe their actions were necessary to protect them form serious injury or death will go into effect Nov. 1. However, U.S. District Judge Robin Cauthron placed a temporary injunction on a provision that makes it a misdemeanor for people to unlawfully block a public road, saying the state failed to convince her that it applies only to riot-related activities.

The second provision held up in court would have allowed groups and organizations that are discovered to have conspired with someone who breaks rioting laws liable. Organizations could be fined up to $50,000. Both sections of the bill are to be held up until the court can determine whether they are legal.

At the time the bill passed, its author, State Rep. Kevin West, R-Moore, pointed to an incident during a Black Lives Matter protest in Tulsa, wherein a man driving a pickup truck with a horse trailer attached drove through a crowd of people on Interstate 244.

"The protesters beat at his truck and threw things at it, scaring both him and his family," West said. "The driver was severely chastise for trying to hurt the protesters and he even faced the possibility of criminal charges for his actions in attempting to evade the protesters."

The Oklahoma Chapter of the NAACP sued the state, claiming the bill limits free speech and the right to protest. The organization said it could be charged with a crime if it were to help plan an event wherein an individual committed a crime, even if the group itself didn't conspire to commit such acts.

State Sen. Dewayne Pemberton, R-Muskogee, agreed with the judge's decision to keep the driver immunity provision, but block the piece where organizations could be held liable. He said affording motorists protections was the main portion of the legislation he was in favor of when he voted yes on it.

Story continues

"If I had gotten permission to have a peaceful protest in a certain area, and a bunch of thugs came out and started breaking out windows and looting, and that was not the intention of my demonstration, I don't think I ought to be liable for it," Pemberton said. "So I can see the issue with that part of it."

Legislators and advocates in opposition of the bill have claimed it could be used as an excuse for people to severely hurt someone they disagree with. However, supporters of it don't see that happening.

"If you pulled up to a stoplight in downtown Tahlequah and somebody walked up to hand you a pamphlet, you're probably not going to do anything besides take the pamphlet or keep your window rolled up," said State Rep. Bob Ed Culver, R-Tahlequah, who added that only organizations who openly encourage violence and rioting should be held responsible for crimes that are committed. "If the group does nothing like that and it's an individual or two that end up breaking the law, it's kind of hard for the group to be held responsible."

The bill received much criticism from across the country and was labeled by some as anti-protest legislation. Cherokee County Democratic Party Yolette Ross said she thinks it was meant to discourage people from asserting their free speech rights. She also argued that the bill's main function was too vague.

"What's the criteria for feeling threatened?" she asked. "I'm really surprised the part about people being over to run over others wasn't blocked. That's the most serious, in my opinion, provision of the bill that needed to be looked at. There's no criteria as to what constitutes a threat."