Judge Brown reappointed to Committee on Model Criminal Jury Instructions

First District Court Chief Judge Michael C. Brown has been reappointed to the Committee on Model Criminal Jury Instructions for a three-year term. Appointed by the Michigan Supreme Court, the committee, composed of 21 judges and attorneys, drafts jury instructions that are required to be used in all criminal trials in Michigan. The jury instructions describe trial procedures, duties and Michigan law in a manner that makes the legal process understandable to jurors.

Brown has served as a district judge since 2018 and is the presiding judge of the Monroe County Veterans Treatment Court. He also serves on the State Bar of Michigan’s Criminal Jurisprudence & Practice Committee and the American Judges Association’s Domestic Violence Committee. Brown’s involvement in the community includes being a member of Kiwanis, Holiday Camp, VFW Auxiliary Post 1138, Ducks Unlimited, Friends of Potter Cemetery, Monroe County Bar Association and Michigan District Judges Association.

