Judge Brudie to hang up his robe

Dec. 25—Judges typically keep their inner thoughts pretty close to the robe, but 2nd District Court Judge Jeff Brudie recently opened up about his time on the bench in advance of his retirement at the end of the year.

"I guess I just hope after 20 years that the people who got to work with me enjoyed it," Brudie, 62, said last week from his corner office on the second floor of the Nez Perce County Courthouse in Lewiston. "You get in here, do the best you can, and the job is tougher some days than others. Some decisions are easy. Some sentences are easy. A lot of them aren't. So it's a daily grind, but hopefully they can understand that you did the best that you could."

Former Idaho Gov. Dirk Kempthorne appointed Brudie in 2001 after he spent most of the 1990s with Regence BlueShield of Idaho, including time as a vice president and general counsel. He first came to the region in 1977 from Idaho Falls to complete an engineering degree at the University of Idaho, where he also made a name for himself as a 6-foot-10-inch member of the Vandal basketball team.

After earning his law degree from the UI in 1984, Brudie spent the next 10 years in private practice in Lewiston before he was lured to Regence. But the job offered him precious little time in the courtroom, something he had come to crave.

"I missed trial work," he said. "I had done a lot of it when I was in practice, then I did seven years with Regence where there wasn't any of that kind of work. So when I had the opportunity to become a judge, I did it because I wanted to get back into trial work."

Things didn't necessarily work out that way, however. There was one year where Brudie presided over 16 jury trials, both criminal and civil. But that was the peak. The nature of the criminal justice system means that most cases end before reaching trial, either through settlement or dismissal in civil cases, or a plea bargain in criminal matters. And while Brudie said it's fine if the parties in a matter can reach a resolution they all feel good with, he believes judges should have more say in criminal sentences.

"My position is that it should be up to the judge," he said. "That's why the judge is there, to decide what the appropriate sentence is."

Judges are often presented with a recommended sentence after criminal convictions, either through a state report into the defendant's background or negotiations between attorneys. They aren't bound by those recommendations, but Brudie said he does typically accept them because they are usually "within the range of reasonableness."

Observers still frequently cry foul when certain defendants, especially sexual predators or violent criminals, get what they see as light sentences. The system doesn't have the capacity to simply lock up every criminal, Brudie said, so hard time should be reserved for truly dangerous people.

"You put people in prison because they scare you, or society needs protection from them," he said. "There are evil people that end up in criminal court. Fortunately, they're pretty rare. For the most part, crimes are not planned out. And even if they are, they're not well-planned. And you would like to think that people would come to the realization that they're not really very good at it so they'd stop it. But some don't. So you've got to decide how you treat those people."

There were stretches when Brudie said being a judge was the coolest job in the world, especially the 12 years he spent alongside old friend and Senior Judge Carl Kerrick on the District Court bench. They established the county's drug court together, giving people with substance abuse problems a path to rehabilitation instead of prison. He shouldered the work for several years after Kerrick's retirement, and passed the duty to District Judge Jay Gaskill in 2018.

"I kind of got worn out with that, and really felt like drug court needed a new voice," he said. "The (defendants) you tend to think about are the ones that came back and got in trouble again. I have people I've sentenced multiple times over the years. But you forget about the ones that do just fine. They get on probation and they learn their lesson and you never see them again. And that's actually the majority of them. Judges tend to forget that, that people can learn and people can change, and it works the way it's supposed to."

Still, the cycle of crime attached to drug addiction is a disappointing thing to behold, especially when it spans generations. Brudie said some of his saddest cases involve sentencing the children, and even grandchildren, of people he dealt with over his career.

And even though there are unfortunate cases where people never seem to get better, there are definitions of "victory" that everyone in the system learns to accept. In drug court, the main goal is convincing people to finally make some permanent changes in their lives.

"But even if they can just go along well for a couple of years that they're in drug court — they're working, they're clean, they're paying their bills, they're not in trouble — that's victory too."

Idaho Gov. Brad Little selected Moscow attorney Mark Monson to replace Brudie next year. Brudie has been a member of the Idaho Judicial Council since 2018, and has agreed to serve as interim executive director as the council decides how to permanently replace retiring Executive Director David Cantrill. Brudie said he has agreed to do no senior judge work until he leaves that position since he would still be subject to discipline from the council.

Brudie will also continue to be a part of the committee working to develop a replacement for the county courthouse after his official retirement. But there will definitely be more fishing in the new year, he said. Still, there's no chance anyone will catch him riding off into the sunset.

"I'll try to go the rest of my life without ever being on the back of one of my wife (Julie Brudie's) horses," he said. "I've gone this far without riding a horse. I'll go the rest of the way."

