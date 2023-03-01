Judge calls for investigation into who leaked viral video of YSL witness being interrogated

A Fulton County judge wants to know who leaked a video of a witness in the YSL trial being interrogated that has now been viewed more than 30 million times.

Last week, Channel 2 investigative reporter Mark Winne reported that Fulton County District Attorney Fani Willis implied defense attorneys may have leaked the video and put the witness’ life in danger.

Channel 2′s Michael Seiden was in Judge Ural Glanville’s courtroom on Wednesday afternoon when he called for an investigation into the leaked video.

[DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]

The video shows a man, who has not been identified, being interrogated in the YSL gang case against hip-hop superstar Young Thug and more than a dozen of his alleged associates.

“This is a murder that’s about to take place with some very hot people and [inaudible]. The stuff that I know right now should be able to help me get out my situation,” the unidentified man can be heard saying.

Willis fears the video could lead to the witness being killed, injured or intimidate him from testifying during trial.

“For this to have occurred and for me to have to deal with this at this point in the trial is just unacceptable,” Judge Glanville said.

RELATED STORIES:

The judge also addressed both prosecutors and defense attorneys directly on Wednesday.

“This is the last time I’m going to have a conversation about this...If I have another conversation about disclosure of information, then you’re only going to get it from my chambers,” he said.

Days after the video surfaced online, the defense attorney for Jayden Myrick filed a motion for a mistrial, claiming the video makes it impossible for her client to receive a fair trial. Judge Glanville disagreed and denied her motion.

Story continues

Jury selection for the trial has been underway for nearly two months. Judge Glanville said Wednesday that it could take another four months to seat a jury.

[SIGN UP: WSB-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]

IN RELATED NEWS: