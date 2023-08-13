Judge calls out of work, texts office ‘I just shot my wife,’ California officials say

A Southern California judge accused of shooting and killing his wife texted his office moments later to say he wouldn’t be in for work, officials said.

“I just lost it,” read the text from Orange County Superior Court Judge Jeffrey Ferguson in a court filing from prosecutors, according to The Associated Press. “I just shot my wife. I won’t be in tomorrow. I will be in custody. I’m so sorry.”

Ferguson, 72, faces charges including murder in the Aug. 3 death of his wife at their Anaheim home, ABC News reported.

“This is a tragedy for the entire Ferguson family. It was an accident and nothing more,” Paul Meyer, Ferguson’s attorney, told McClatchy News in a statement.

Prosecutors said Ferguson shot Sheryl Ferguson, 65, in the chest at their home following an argument at a restaurant, KTTV reported.

Prosecutors said Ferguson made a hand gesture resembling a gun, according to the TV station, and she replied something to the effect of, “why don’t you point a real gun at me?”

Prosecutors said police found 47 weapons, including rifles, shotguns and handguns, and more than 26,000 rounds of ammunition at Ferguson’s home, CNN reported.

He has been a judge since 2015, according to the network. Ferguson is free on $1 million bail.

Boy tells mom that man being arrested in Denny’s sexually assaulted him, CA cops say

Bear bursts into home, injures 82-year-old woman inside, Colorado officials say

Tree trimmer impaled by fence after fall off ladder, California firefighters say