Judge cancels Worcester detention hearing for alleged military leaker Teixeira

Jack Teixeira Sr. arrives for his son's detention hearing in federal court on April 27.

WORCESTER — A Worcester federal judge has canceled the continued detention hearing that was slated to be held Thursday in the case of accused military leaker Jack Teixeira, court records show.

According to electronic federal court records, U.S. Magistrate Judge David H. Hennessy on Wednesday afternoon issued an order “canceling” the hearing scheduled for 3 p.m. Thursday.

The order did not say whether or when the hearing might be rescheduled. Court records show another court proceeding Hennessy was supposed to conduct Thursday was also canceled; his cases for Friday have not been canceled.

The office of U.S. Attorney for Massachusetts Rachael S. Rollins did not immediately offer comment Wednesday afternoon.

Teixeira, the 21-year-old Massachusetts Air National Guardsman accused of posting top-secret government data to friends on a Discord social media forum, was slated to return to Worcester’s federal courthouse for continued arguments regarding his potential release pending trial.

In arguments in Worcester April 27, federal prosecutors argued he should be kept in custody before trial, while his lawyers argued he ought to released to the supervision of his father.

Teixeira has been appearing in Worcester because it is the courthouse where Hennessy, the judge assigned to the case, usually sits.

Prosecutors have painted Teixeira as a dangerous, self-centered and disloyal person with a fixation on mass murder. A court filing by prosecutors argued that Teixeira has a history of violent and racist statements, and that he could be vulnerable to foreign influence.

Teixeira's three court-appointed public defenders argued he had never taken steps to actually harm anyone and that the government does not have proof Teixeira intended to share the top-secret documents outside of his private Discord forum.

The defense argued for Teixeira to be released to the custody of his father, Jack Teixeira Sr., who testified April 27 that he would report any violations of probation by his son to the government.

The defense noted that the U.S. Probation Department recommended Teixeira be released to Teixeira Sr., who is a former Massachusetts corrections officer.

Hennessy took the arguments under advisement April 27, and issued an order on Monday scheduling a continued detention hearing for Thursday.

If convicted, Teixeira could face up to 25 years in prison on charges of violating the Espionage Act and an act prohibiting unauthorized removal of classified documents.

This article originally appeared on Telegram & Gazette: Judge cancels Worcester detention hearing for alleged military leaker Teixeira