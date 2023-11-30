Judge cancels 'Zone' hearing after parties agree Phoenix is keeping people away

A Maricopa County Superior Court judge on Wednesday canceled a hearing on the status of "The Zone" because the parties to the public nuisance lawsuit over the former homeless encampment agree that Phoenix is keeping people from staying there.

In a memo filed with the court last week, attorneys for Phoenix said they had already met with the plaintiffs' attorneys, and there was nothing more to report in a hearing.

The memo describes the money Phoenix invested in clearing the encampment and providing shelter to many of the people who had been living there — nearly $20 million — and includes before-and-after photos of the streets in The Zone, which includes the blocks south of Jefferson Street between Seventh and 15th avenues. The images from January show makeshift tents and structures lining streets. Photos from this month show empty margins between sidewalks and roads.

In the memo, Phoenix's lawyers said the city is working to ensure people do not return to The Zone by increasing "patrol and enforcement efforts" and posting signs saying the area is closed to camping.

Attorneys for the plaintiffs said in a separate court filing that they are satisfied.

"Although some trash and debris remain, and occasionally still loiter in the area, Plaintiffs do not believe that the conditions in the Zone currently constitute a public nuisance," the plaintiffs' filing reads.

Ilan Wurman, an attorney representing the plaintiffs, said they could reopen the case if they ever feel the order is not being followed. For now, they are focused on appeals submitted by the city.

More than a dozen business owners and residents neighboring The Zone sued Phoenix in August 2022, saying the sprawling homeless encampment had become a public nuisance. In two court orders, one before a trial and another after, Judge Scott Blaney agreed and ordered Phoenix to clear the areas of people and structures. Phoenix has appealed those orders but began clearing the encampment block by block in May. The city met a Nov. 4 deadline Blaney set with just days to spare.

The encampment was home to about 1,000 people at its peak, according to data compiled by the Human Services Campus, a group of nonprofits that found itself at the center of The Zone.

Phoenix officials said the city has helped place 590 people into shelter since it began clearing The Zone. In addition, the city opened a structured campground earlier this month that will be able to hold up to 300 people once construction is completed.

