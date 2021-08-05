Judge to Capitol rioter: Insurrection is "not patriotism"

A federal judge sentencing a Michigan man Wednesday over his role in the U.S. Capitol riot dismissed any notion that he's a political prisoner.

Driving the news: Judge Amy Berman Jackson said that she wasn't sentencing Karl Dresch, of Calumet, "because he is a supporter" of former President Trump, noting that "millions of people" had voted for him "and did not heed his call to descend on the nation's Capitol," per the Detroit News.

"He is not a political prisoner. ... He was an enthusiastic participant in an effort to subvert the electoral process."

Excerpt from Jackson's remarks via WUSA9

"You called yourself and everyone else patriots, but that's not patriotism," Judge Amy Berman Jackson said to Dresch, who pleaded guilty to a misdemeanor charge of entering the Capitol on Jan. 6, according to CNN.

"Patriotism is loyalty to country, loyalty to the Constitution, not loyalty to a head of state. That is the tyranny we rejected on July 4."

The big picture: Jackson sentenced Dresch to six months in prison. With time served since he was incarcerated in January while awaiting trial, he is set to be released Wednesday or Thursday, per his attorney.

He was fined $500 in restitution for participating in the insurrection.

