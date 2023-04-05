Judge chides defendant in child sexual assault cases

Apr. 5—WILKES-BARRE — The status conference for Jack Covert on five separate child sexual assault cases Wednesday did not involve outstanding legal issues but the status of his lawyers.

Covert, 64, of Dallas Township, has been represented by six attorneys since he was initially arrested by Dallas Township police in 2020.

A seventh attorney, James J. Scanlon, was recently appointed to defend Covert.

"He (Scanlon) is your attorney, this is it," Lupas said while admonishing Covert for not getting along with his six prior lawyers.

"We're going to run out of attorneys in Luzerne County if you continue down this path," the judge said to Covert.

Lupas noted several attorneys who represented Covert had resigned from either the county's conflict office or public defender's office while a few lawyers petitioned to withdraw from representing Covert.

The status conference was scheduled to settle any outstanding legal issues in preparation of Covert's trial on several of the child assault assault cases that was to begin April 17.

With Scanlon being recently appointed, Lupas rescheduled Covert's trial for the week of June 20.

Covert is also scheduled for a preliminary hearing on a sixth child sexual assault case on May 4.

Covert was initially arrested by Dallas Township police in November 2020. At the time, police believed there were more victims resulting in additional charges being filed against Covert, with his latest arrest in December charging him with rape, involuntary deviate sexual intercourse, aggravated indecent assault, indecent assault and indecent exposure.

Assistant District Attorney Shana R. Messinger is prosecuting.