Judge cites danger to community, orders ex-teacher Arin Hankerd held without bond

Arin Hankerd, the former Atlantic High School teacher and coach charged with sexual offenses involving students, is escorted to the defense table, Wednesday, May 24, 2023, during a hearing at the S. James Foxman Justice Center in Daytona Beach.

A judge ruled that former teacher Arin Hankerd was a danger to the community and ordered him held without bond a day after prosecutors filed a new charge against Hankerd, accusing him of having sex with a teen when she was a student at Mainland High School.

Hankerd, 42, of Ormond Beach, was already facing charges involving accusations he inappropriately touched a 15-year-old student when he was a teacher at Atlantic High School earlier this year.

On Tuesday, Hankerd was charged with unlawful sexual activity with a minor. That charge involves a then 17-year-old female student Hankerd met in 2019 when he was a physical education teacher at Mainland High School.

Hankerd was free on $250,000 bail along with conditions such as electronic monitoring until his arrest Tuesday.

But Circuit Judge Karen Foxman revoked his bond.

The latest charge stems from a woman who contacted police on Feb. 20, 2023, about a sexual offense in 2019 involving Hankerd, according to a motion filed by Assistant State Attorney Ashley Terwilliger.

Hankerd asked girl to change his name, be careful

The girl was a sophomore at Mainland High School when “Coach Hankerd” saw her in the gym with a Victoria’s Secret bag and told her she was too young to be “portraying” that bag, according to an affidavit. The student said Hankerd followed that with “flirty looks” throughout the year.

In the summer of her junior year, the student added Hankerd on her Facebook. At first, their conversations were platonic but Hankerd started asking her for photos to see what she was wearing, which she said she took as "friendly." They messaged each other their ages, as well – she was 17 at the time and Hankerd was 39.

Hankerd spoke about her tan lines and complimented her on her bikini. The messaging continued and they started sending each other photos of themselves in their underwear.

In one exchange, Hankerd asked her to change his name on her phone, according to the affidavit.

“You have to be super careful. Even if we stay just friends with no benefits,” Hankerd wrote.

She then changed his name from Arin to Erin, according to records.

She said that one night between Aug. 11, 2019, and Aug. 30, 2019, she went to Hankerd’s residence on Baymeadow Court in a gated community in Ormond Beach.

She said Hankerd inappropriately touched her and had her perform oral sex on him.

Afterward, Hankerd told her how special she was. She left because she felt uncomfortable, according to documents.

The woman is now in the military. She contacted police to say that Hankerd had messaged her in August − the same month Hankerd met the 15-year-old at Atlantic High School.

On Aug. 10, 2022, Hankerd sent the woman a photo of himself on the same couch where he gave her a back rub in 2019, an affidavit stated. She asked him how many other girls have received "back rubs" on the couch.

Hankerd responded: “Very few. You are definitely special.”

On Aug. 18, 2022, the woman asked Hankerd: “You like little girls?” Hankerd responded if under 30, yes, but if under 18, no.

The woman then messaged Hankerd saying he had talked to her when she was 17. He responded, “Allegedly."

Previous charges involving another student

Assistant State Attorney Ashley Terwilliger filed the following formal charges against Hankerd:

Two counts of lewd and lascivious molestation of a person 12 or older but younger than 16. Each is a first-degree felony punishable by up to 30 years in prison.

Traveling to meet a minor against student by an authority figure, also a first-degree felony.

Using a computer for lewd and lascivious exhibition by a person 18 years or older against a student by an authority figure, also a first-degree felony.

Offense against a student by authority figure, a second-degree felony punishable by up to 15 years in prison.

This article originally appeared on The Daytona Beach News-Journal: Ex-teacher Arin Hankerd held without bond after new sex assault charge