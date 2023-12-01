Judge cites death of pets, goes above recommended sentence for arsonist in Erie house fire

A moment of rage has sent an Erie arsonist to state prison for six to 12 years — a term longer than what the prosecution and defense had agreed upon.

The defendant, David C. Collier, 41, had reached a plea deal in which he would get five to 10 years for setting fire to an occupied house on East 24th Street in July in a fit of anger at one of the residents.

The house was destroyed. The fire displaced four to five residents and led to the deaths of two cats and two dogs, including one that was a service animal.

The Erie County District Attorney's Office and the defense agreed on a recommended sentence of five to 10 years as part of a plea deal in August, and both asked Erie County Judge Daniel Brabender to impose a term of that length at Collier's sentencing hearing on Thursday.

Brabender added a year to two years to the recommended sentence, bringing the total sentence to six to 12 years,

Brabender said he gave Collier five to 10 years for the arson charge and related counts to which he pleaded guilty. The additional one to two years, Brabender said, pertained to the fourth charge to which Collier pleaded guilty — aggravated cruelty to animals.

Brabender said he gave Collier the additional time "because of the seriousness of the case," including the deaths of the animals.

"To me, arson is one of the worst crimes," Brabender said. Everything someone owns, he said, is torched and "gone forever."

DA says dispute with resident triggered fire

Collier admitted to setting the fire because he was upset at a man who had lived in the house, Tayler Moses, an assistant district attorney, told Brabender.

She said Collier and the man had "flipped each other off" the day before, and that Collier went to the man's the house, at 445 E. 24th St., near Wallace Street, and started the fire on the front porch shortly after 12:20 a.m. on July 10. He used a rag dipped in nail polish remover, Moses said.

The house was so damaged that it had to be demolished. The fire also damaged a house and car next door

Police used surveillance video to charge Collier, who was jailed at the Erie County Prison on a $150,000 bond on July 12. In the criminal complaint, police alleged that Collier argued with a woman the day before the fire over accusations that she might have had a relationship with two residents of the East 24th Street house.

Collier provided limited details about his motive when Brabender questioned him at the sentencing hearing. The occupants of the house were not in court.

When the judge asked him why he set the fire, Collier said "it was out of anger."

"I feel bad for what I did, how many people I put at risk, how I hurt the community," Collier said.

Defendant in arson case has mental health issues

Collier pleaded guilty to arson as a first-degree felony, two counts of reckless burning as a third-degree felony and to the animal-cruelty charge as a third-degree felony.

The sentence of five to 10 years was in the standard range of the state sentencing guidelines for the arson and burning charges. The sentence of a year to two years for the animal-cruelty charge was in the mitigated range, Brabender said.

Erie County Judge Daniel Brabender sentenced arsonist David Collier to six to 12 years in state prison.

Collier's lawyer, Celena Sidun, an assistant public defender, told Brabender that Collier has three children and mental health issues. Collier also has a prior record.

Brabender said he considered Collier's background as well as the nature of his crimes. At 41 years old, Brabender told Collier, he should have known better than to set an occupied house ablaze.

"It baffles me that someone of your age would get involved in something like this because you are angry," Brabender said.

