Judge Clark pleads guilty to DUI

Sep. 17—Southeast District Court Judge Cherie Clark has pleaded guilty to a charge of driving under the influence, according to a statement released Friday by her attorney.

Clark was charged with a DUI in Fargo on Saturday, Sept. 11, after a vehicle she was driving struck two parked cars. A breathalyzer test at the time indicated a blood alcohol content of 0.094, which is above the legal limit of 0.08, Clark wrote.

"As an elected official, I am expected to set a positive example," Clark said in a statement. "I failed to do so. I accept full responsibility for my actions."

The statement said a guilty plea had been entered by her attorney.

"I will faithfully comply with the terms and conditions imposed by the court as consequences for my decision," she wrote.

She also apologized to voters of the Southeast District Court, her family and colleagues as well as to the community.

"I will work tirelessly to restore the diminished trust and confidence resulting from my actions," she wrote.