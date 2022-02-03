Judge clears East Naples man charged in Capitol insurrection on release violation

A U.S. District Court judge cleared an East Naples man of violating his release terms while he awaits trial, accused of participating in the Jan. 6, 2021, Capitol insurrection.

Christopher John Worrell, 50, was taken into federal custody after FBI agents executed a search and arrest warrant at his Collier County home on March 12. Worrell, a member of the Proud Boys, is accused of attacking police officers with pepper spray gel.

He has pleaded not guilty to all charges. Authorities released him from jail in November, citing medical conditions and the need for specialized treatment.

His release came with conditions such as home detention, approval in advance for doctor appointments and no access to the internet, social media or email unless it is with his legal defense team or approved by the court.

On Jan. 5, a violation report from Pre-trial Services filed with the U.S. District Court in Washington, D.C. alleges the "defendant and his custodian violated the condition of defendant's release that he not access a personal computer or the internet."

The violation order does not explain where, when and how the allegation occurred.

The U.S. Probation and Pretrial Services System carries out probation and pretrial services functions in the federal courts.

In a response to the violation, Worrell filed an explanation on the scope of changes his third-party custodian was making, how he complied with his court-order prohibition to access computers via passwords and fingerprint only access.

As part of his explanation, Worrell said: "Respectfully, this Court has imposed conditions, Worrell understands those conditions, and there are no other conditions which could be imposed which would minimize or avoid the perceived risk of violation."

On Tuesday, Judge Royce Lambeth for U.S. District Court for the District of Columbia accepted Worrell's explanation and said the court would take no further action on the violation.

