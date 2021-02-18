Judge clears man who served 15 years for Detroit firebombing

DETROIT (AP) — A judge on Thursday ordered the release of a man who had spent more than 15 years in prison for the firebombing deaths of two children in a Detroit home, after prosecutors determined he didn't get a fair trial.

Wayne County Circuit Court Judge Bruce Morrow dismissed Kenneth Nixon's convictions and charges, according to the county prosecutor’s office.

The prosecutor’s Conviction Integrity Unit requested the hearing, saying “credible new evidence supports Nixon’s claim that he was not the person who firebombed the house.” Nixon, 34, was 18 when he was convicted in the May 2005 slayings.

A 10-year-old boy and 1-year-old girl were killed in a fire after a Molotov cocktail was thrown into the home. Their mother and other children were injured.

The 13-year-old brother of the children who were killed identified Nixon as the person who tossed the Molotov cocktail, but the prosecutor's office determined the boy’s statements were inconsistent.

A jail informant — in exchange for leniency in sentencing for a separate case — told police investigators that Nixon admitted to firebombing the house.

Witnesses also have said Nixon and his girlfriend were at a different house at the time of the firebombing.

The Conviction Integrity Unit collaborated with the Western Michigan University-Cooley Law Innocence Project.

“Mr. Nixon has worked tirelessly over the last 15 years to regain his freedom,” said Innocence Project attorney David Williams. “Thanks to Mr. Nixon’s persistence and the collaboration between the WMU-Cooley Innocence Project and the Wayne County Conviction Integrity Unit, Mr. Nixon will finally be reunited with his loved ones.”

Recommended Stories

  • ‘Innate conflict’ in Robinhood’s model -Rep. Casten

    Wall Street hedge fund managers, the chief executives of Robinhood and Reddit, and a YouTube streamer known as Roaring Kitty were grilled on Thursday (February 18) by U.S. lawmakers about the Reddit rally in shares of GameStop Corp.Rep. Sean Casten spoke to Robinhood's CEO about a 2020 incident. Robinhood had notified customer Alex Kearns in June, 2020 of what he thought was a $730,000 loss on a trade, and when he was unable to communicate with anyone at the company, the college student was thrown into a highly distressed mental state, according to a lawsuit.As a result, fearing he had obligated his family to repay the huge loss, he ran in front of a train and killed himself, the lawsuit stated.

  • Bain hires banks to revive IPO of French car parts group Autodis - sources

    The private equity owner of French car parts group Autodis has hired banks to resume plans for a share sale in Paris in a bid to take advantage of strong investor demand in the busiest-ever start to a year for stock listings, sources told Reuters. U.S. buyout firm Bain Capital, which took control of Autodis in 2015, has hired Goldman Sachs, BNP Paribas and Barclays as global coordinators to pursue an initial public offering (IPO) this year, two sources familiar with the matter said. Autodis could be valued at more than 1.5 billion euros ($1.81 billion) in its latest attempt to go public, one of the sources said.

  • Nestle selling North American bottled-water brands for $4.3B

    Global food giant Nestle is selling its bottled-water brands in North America for $4.3 billion to a pair of private-equity firms that hope to reinvigorate sales. Brands including Poland Spring, Deer Park, Arrowhead, Ozarka, Zephyrhill and Pure Life will be sold to a subsidiary of One Rock Capital Partners and investment firm Metropoulos & Co. The deal, which is expected to close this spring, will create one of the largest beverage companies in the U.S. Dean Metropoulos, who previously led turnarounds at Hostess Brands and Pabst Brewing Co., will be serve as chairman and interim CEO of the independent company that will house the brands acquired from Nestle.

  • 2 tourists tried to bribe screener at Hawaii airport to avoid Covid rules, officials said

    Neither traveler from Louisiana had a valid pre-test or a Covid-19 exemption as part of the state’s Safe Travels Hawai'i program, authorities said.

  • Texas prices for lodging, necessities skyrocket amid storm

    Officials in Texas say the winter storm that knocked out power and water to millions of residents is providing an opportunity for some unscrupulous merchants to take advantage of the situation by charging exorbitant prices for essential supplies. A system set up Wednesday in Houston for residents to report incidents of price gouging received more than 450 complaints in less than 20 hours, said Harris County Attorney Christian Menefee, the chief civil attorney for Texas' largest county. “The main types of things we're seeing is hotels setting prices at ridiculous rates," Menefee said.

  • Celebrities Slam Ted Cruz for Flying to Cancún During Texas Crisis: ‘Look at This Absolute Worm’

    Hollywood is calling out Sen. Ted Cruz for abandoning Texas for Cancún, Mexico, while millions across the state grapple with a deadly storm-induced power outage. The extreme cold is unusual for the state, leaving Texans especially vulnerable. According to the BBC, one county saw over 300 suspected carbon monoxide cases and at least four people […]

  • Cambodia adopts China-style internet gateway amid opposition crackdown

    Cambodia's government has issued a decree establishing a China-style internet gateway that will allow online traffic to be controlled and monitored, prompting local concern that democratic freedoms could be under threat. The 11-page decree announced on Wednesday seeks to facilitate and manage internet connections to help revenue collection, protect national security and maintain social order, culture and tradition. The gateway's operator will support authorities with "measures to prevent and disconnect all network connections that affect national income, security, social order, morality, culture, traditions and customs".

  • Italy's new PM Draghi promises sweeping reforms, urges national unity

    Prime Minister Mario Draghi called on Italians on Wednesday to pull together to help rebuild the country following the coronavirus pandemic and promised his new government would introduce sweeping reforms to revitalise the battered economy. In his maiden speech to parliament, the former head of the European Central Bank said his broad-based administration would throw all its efforts into defeating COVID-19, while looking to leave a stronger, greener nation for future generations. "Today we have, as did the governments of the immediate post-war period, the possibility, or rather the responsibility, to launch a new reconstruction," Draghi told the Senate, ahead of a mandatory confidence vote that he won by a huge margin.

  • Preschooler writes thank you note to Massachusetts sanitation workers

    A local sanitation worker discovered the note during one of his trash runs and says it was better than any money tip he could have gotten.

  • Trump calls McConnell a ‘dour, sullen’ political hack in scathing statement

    ‘He is destroying the Republican side of the Senate, and in so doing, seriously hurting our Country.’ Former President Donald Trump has maintained a low profile since leaving Washington DC last month but on Tuesday he made time to declare war on Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell. “Mitch is a dour, sullen, and unsmiling political hack, and if Republican Senators are going to stay with him, they will not win again,” Trump said in the statement, per CNN.

  • Japan appoints female Olympic head after sexism row

    A woman who has competed in seven Olympic Games has been named president of Tokyo 2020.Seiko Hashimoto resigned as Olympics minister on Thursday, paving the way for her to take up the role of head of the Olympic Organising Committee.She said she had the backing of Japan's Prime Minister:"Suga said kind words that if I become a president of the organizing committee, he hopes me to do my utmost effort to make the Tokyo Games welcomed by the Japanese people, and he also said the government would firmly support that."Hashimoto replaces Yoshiro Mori who was forced to resign last week after saying that women talk too much.The sexism row that his comments stirred marked a fresh blow to the Games, which have already been delayed by a year due to the health crisis.A recent poll in Japan showed that 80% of the public thought it shouldn't go ahead as scheduled in July.The saga also shone a spotlight on the deep rooted sexism that still exists in Japanese society.Hashimoto will bring a wealth of experience to the role.A lawmaker in Japan's ruling party, she has served as the Olympics minister, doubling as minister for women's empowerment, since 2019.Hashimoto took part in four Winter Olympics as a speed skater and three Summer Olympics as a cyclist.

  • New Zealand's Ardern announces free sanitary products in all schools to beat period poverty

    All New Zealand schools will have free access to sanitary products from June, Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern announced on Thursday, an initiative aimed at stamping out period poverty in the country. The announcement follows a successful pilot programme launched around the middle of last year, which provided free period products to about 3,200 young people in 15 schools. “Providing free period products at school is one way the Government can directly address poverty, help increase school attendance, and make a positive impact on children’s well-being,” Jacinda Ardern said in a statement.

  • NASA rover attempting most difficult Martian touchdown yet

    Almost 50 years after the first casualty at Mars, NASA is attempting its hardest Martian touchdown yet. The rover named Perseverance is headed Thursday for a compact 5-mile-by-4-mile (8-kilometer-by-6.4-kilometer) patch on the edge of an ancient river delta. The once submerged terrain also could hold evidence of past life, all the more reason to gather samples at this spot for return to Earth 10 years from now.

  • Texan pleads for help online as his family is left with one piece of firewood to keep warm during storm

    Chester Jones shares a video of his kids huddled together in one room as he uses their last piece of firewood to stay warm

  • Rep. Lauren Boebert says the firearms displayed behind her during a virtual House committee meeting 'are ready for use' upon being mocked for her 'unsafe gun storage'

    "If somebody wants to have a shrine to their gun fetish as a Zoom backdrop ... they can do that," a Democrat said. "But this is our hearing room."

  • Trump ‘refused’ to meet Nikki Haley at Mar-a-Lago

    Haley slammed media for stoking ‘nonstop Republican civil war,’ adding that reporting on Republican feuds is ‘calculated strategy to pit conservatives against one another’

  • Lauren Boebert uses pile of guns as Zoom background in Congressional meeting

    The congresswoman was criticised by her Democratic colleagues for her ‘gun fetish’

  • Man found frozen to death in his recliner in Texas as winter storm death toll rises

    Abilene Fire Chief Cande Flores says three people have died this week due to frigid temperatures

  • Trump and Biden news - live: Protest at Cruz home calling for resignation as ex-president ‘misses’ White House

    Follow the latest updates

  • Surreal photos from Texas’ sub-zero weather: A frozen fish tank and icicles on a ceiling fan

    Sub-zero temperatures have brought extraordinary scenes in recent days, as many struggle amid widespread power outages