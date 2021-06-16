Judge combines child endangerment cases

Jun. 16—SUNBURY — A Mount Carmel couple charged with felony child endangerment will have their cases joined in Northumberland County Court.

On Tuesday, President Judge Charles Saylor granted a motion to have the cases of Zachary Starr, 34, and Allyssa Hartz, 28, of East Fifth St., combined into one case. They are accused of allowing a 1-year-old baby to be in a soiled diaper and covered in dirt inside a condemned home where the engaged couple was living.

Starr is represented by Conflict Counsel William Chase Cannon and Hartz is represented by Public Defender Gerald Joseph Iwanejko Jr.

Saylor also denied the bail reduction of Starr. Hartz's application for treatment court was previously denied due to an inadequate home plan.

Both remain incarcerated at Northumberland County Jail in lieu of $15,000 cash bail.

Mount Carmel Police found the couple and baby were arrested in March when an officer found them living in the condemned house. Officers said they noticed drug paraphernalia and marijuana, and a crystal rock substance consistent with crystal methamphetamine as well as rotting food and trash, dog feces from two dogs housed in a crate and several guinea pigs inside a cage.

Officers said the child was in a playpen in a soiled diaper, covered in dirt on her feet and facial area to the point it appeared the child had not been bathed for days. Also in the playpen were crumbs, a working lighter and pieces of paper that could have posed a choking hazard, police said.

Starr and Hartz now face the felony endangering the welfare of children as well as misdemeanor charges of criminal trespass, drug paraphernalia and possession, according to court documents.

— JUSTIN STRAWSER