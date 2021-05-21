Judge concerned recent deadly juvenile gun violence will spill into summer months

Parker Perry, Dayton Daily News, Ohio
·5 min read

May 21—Local law enforcement believes 10 or more juveniles may have been involved in gun violence that has left five dead over the last month, Montgomery County Juvenile Judge Anthony Capizzi said, and the problem is taking place not just here but in larges counties across Ohio.

He's reached out to officials in Hamilton, Franklin, Lucas, Summit and Cuyahoga counties and is working to form a group that will work together to address youth and gun violence.

"There was unanimous agreement that there's been a spike in violence in their counties focusing on juveniles and guns," the judge said. "This year is the worst we've had and a number of us are worried about the rest of the summer."

Montgomery County Juvenile Court Judge Anthony Capizzi/ CONTRIBUTED

Montgomery County Juvenile Court Judge Anthony Capizzi/ CONTRIBUTED

Capizzi said as part of the spike, law enforcement are accusing youths of gun violence who otherwise have little to no prior contact with the juvenile court system. He said that's in contrast to the usual norm, where juvenile defendants accused of a violent crime generally escalated their criminal behavior over a span of time if an intervention wasn't successful.

"We need to find new ways to predict, and this is what's very difficult to do, how do you predict a child's going to commit an act when they've never been involved before?" Capizzi said. "I believe by bringing people together from the six counties, we can come together and try to talk it through. Work through some of the challenges, hire some experts that can give us some guidance."

The judge said the group is in its early stages but is garnering support. He said the group is considering working with non-profits and trying to get to the bottom of how to stop the violence.

Dayton Police, the Montgomery County Sheriff's Office and Riverside Police have investigated several shootings and deaths of teenagers and young adults over the past month. Dayton Police have been investigating gun violence associated with at least two groups over the last few weeks. So far, police believe one of the recent homicides and multiple other criminal incidents involve a dispute between those groups, Dayton Police Lt. Jason Hall said.

Montgomery County Prosecutor Mat Heck Jr. also released a statement saying he was concerned about the number of young people accused and affected by gun violence over the last few weeks.

Capizzi said law enforcement believes there have been a handful of violent crime cases that involve more than one juvenile suspect. He said there are cases where four or more juveniles could be charged. He also noted that in the cases, there may be juveniles who didn't shoot a gun but could face consequences for their alleged participation.

Finding the cause of gun violence and the solution to stop it won't be easy, the judge said, but he said he believes violent entertainment isn't helping.

"Too many young people are carrying weapons and they don't understand the extent of damage they are causing," he said. "I think a lot of young people all over the country have lost a sense of morals. They have lost that a cause creates an effect. In some ways, I think it's television, movies, games."

"Sometimes these young people don't think through that 'if I shoot somebody, they're not coming back,'" Capizzi said.

He also said the COVID-19 pandemic has removed kids from school and the structure and mentors it provides. He also noted many kids were locked down and are now getting back together socially.

"Crime last year was down dramatically," the judge said. "And this year it's going to come back with a vengeance. I always want to be optimistic, but seeing the way the spring has been as it leads into the summer, there is concern in this community."

Recent shootings

April 18: Dayton Police say 16-year-old Kamareon D. O'Berry died at Miami Valley Hospital after being shot near Westwood Elementary School on Northland Avenue.

April 24: A 15-year-old and a 17-year-old were shot and injured on Community Drive and Old Troy Pike in Riverside. Authorities said the shooting was not a random incident.

April 27: 25-year-old Kirby Shoffner is shot in the 600 block of Leland Avenue. Shoffner later dies. 16-year-old Carmelo Glaze faces murder and other charges in connection to the shooting.

May 8: Kameron Dewberry, 18, was shot and killed in the 400 block of West Hudson Avenue after an argument, police say. Dwayne J. Jones Jr., 18, was arrested and indicted on a murder charge.

May 12: A 17-year-old boy was shot and critically injured on Kumler Avenue. That investigation led to an officer-involved shooting on Lexington Avenue. Police were searching for another 17-year-old suspected in the original shooting.

May 12: Three teens died in a car crash that reportedly stemmed from an attempted carjacking in Riverside. Authorities say the man the teens tried to carjack did not comply and followed the boys who eventually crashed on Airway Road. A fourth teen has been charged with aggravated robbery.

Riverside police said the crash is connected to the April 24 shooting and other shootings in Dayton.

May 13: 15-year-old J'Yon Kolby-Lee Manson-Coleman was shot and killed in Harrison Twp. He was found dead in a vehicle in the 3600 block of Michigan Avenue.

May 16: The Montgomery County Sheriff's Office says a juvenile girl was playing outside a Harrison Twp. home when she was grazed by a bullet on her forehead and hand. The Montgomery County Sheriff's Office investigators responded to the 1900 block of Palisades Drive and learned there was a large fight in the area before the shooting.

May 17: 19-year-old Adrian Cook died and a 17-year-old was injured after a Monday night shooting at a gas station. Authorities later arrested 18-year-old Aaron Lee Cook. He has not been formally charged.

Recommended Stories

  • 6 LGBTQ+ celebrities who got engaged or married this year

    Bella Thorne, Adam Rippon, and Ross Mathews are just a few LGBTQ+ celebrities who have gotten engaged this year.

  • Massive 68-foot whale washes ashore on California beach, officials say

    “We’re not even going to bury it because it’s so big.”

  • Marjorie Taylor Greene calls Nancy Pelosi 'mentally ill' and compares House mask rules to the Holocaust

    Greene is one of several Republican lawmakers who have openly defied the mask-wearing requirement on the House floor this week.

  • Who is Derek Chauvin’s ex-wife, who filed for divorce after George Floyd’s death?

    Kellie May Xiong Chauvin, 46, is now the ex-wife of the former police officer after 10 years of marriage

  • Cease-fire in Gaza: What we know about the Israel, Hamas agreement

    What's next after Israel's cease-fire? How many died in the conflict? How did it start? These questions and more answered.

  • ‘Just get off’: Incessant kindergarten questions halted school bus hijack, driver says

    ‘He sensed more questions coming and I guess something clicked in his mind’

  • Arrest made in decades-old Texas cold case murder to which notorious serial killer had falsely confessed

    In 2008 DNA cleared serial killer Henry Lee Lucas who confessed to crime in 1986

  • A lawyer for the 'QAnon Shaman' said his client's mental health is rapidly declining in jail and asked for his release

    A federal judge ordered Jacob Chansley - aka the "QAnon Shaman"- to undergo a mental evaluation after his attorney said he's not handling jail well.

  • In Virginia, Trump's election lies look like a GOP liability

    Washington Republicans may be rushing to embrace former President Donald Trump's falsehoods about fraud costing him a second term, but next door in Virginia the GOP candidate in the year's only major election is doing the opposite. Former private equity executive and political newcomer Glenn Youngkin, the Republican nominee for this November's gubernatorial election, once dodged questions about whether President Joe Biden was fairly elected. Cruz is unlikely to headline events this fall, an advisor said.

  • We’ll stand up to China as the sheriff of the seas, says Boris Johnson

    Boris Johnson has said the deployment of HMS Queen Elizabeth will show “our friends in China” the UK's belief in the international law of the sea. The Prime Minister made his comments ahead of the £3 billion aircraft carrier’s first operational deployment to Asia, where it will interact with more than 40 nations. Mr Johnson said: "One of the things we'll be doing clearly is showing to our friends in China that we believe in the international law of the sea, and in a confident but not a confrontational way, we will be vindicating that point.” Mr Johnson add that while “we don't want to antagonise anybody”, the Government believes that “the United Kingdom plays a very important role, with friends and partners, the Americans, the Dutch, the Australians, the Indians many, many others, in upholding the rule of law, the international rules-based system on which we all depend”. It comes after The Telegraph revealed that the warship will sail through the South China Sea (a vital shipping route which Beijing has become increasingly assertive over in recent years) but will not sail through the Taiwan Strait, despite Beijing's vow to annex Taiwan, which it claims as its territory. Admiral Lord West, the former first sea lord, previously said such a move was "unnecessary". "I think it's enough of a statement by going through the South China Sea," he said. "You don't need to rub people's faces in it by travelling through the Formosa Strait."

  • U.S. Attorney General Garland weighs release of Trump-era obstruction memo

    U.S. Attorney General Merrick Garland faces a Monday deadline to decide whether to appeal a court order criticizing his predecessor William Barr, an early test of his willingness to defend the Justice Department's acts during Donald Trump's presidency. U.S. District Judge Amy Berman Jackson gave the Justice Department until May 24 to appeal a decision she issued earlier this month that faulted Barr for how he publicly summarized Special Counsel Robert Mueller's 2019 report and ordered the release of a related internal memo. A group of U.S. Senate Democrats on May 14 urged Garland not to appeal Jackson's decision, saying in a letter that Barr's actions need to be exposed quickly.

  • She Was Raped, Strangled, Set Alight in a Field. Cops Say They’ve Found Her Killer.

    Montgomery County Sheriff’s OfficeAfter almost four decades, a 75-year-old Texas man has been arrested for sexually assaulting a woman before strangling her and setting her body on fire in a field—a grisly crime that a notorious self-proclaimed serial killer once insisted was his doing.The Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office on Friday said that Thomas Elvin Darnell had been charged with capital murder in connection with Laura Marie Purchase’s March 1983 murder. Darnell was arrested on May 11 in his Kansas home and extradited to Texas on Thursday. He is being held in Montgomery County Sheriff's Office Jail with no bond.Authorities say Purchase had been missing for months before Darnell sexually assaulted her, then fatally strangled her and set her body ablaze in a wooded area near a highway. Purchase’s nude body, which was left “posed” at the scene, was found on March 17, 1983, by a patrolling deputy who responded to reports of a roadside fire in an area where 18-wheelers were known to congregate. She was positively identified in May 1986. Prior to her murder, Purchase was allegedly living in Houston with a man who went by the nickname “Howie” and played in the local band “Malibu.”Husband Arrested for Murder 11 Years After Claiming Wife Was Shot During Struggle With IntruderDarnell’s arrest marks the second time authorities thought they had solved Purchases’ case. Henry Lee Lucas, also known as The Highway Stalker, originally confessed to the murder before she was even identified. He was convicted of her murder in 1986. Lucas once confessed to committing as many as 600 murders between 1960 and 1983 and was convicted of murdering 11 people and sentenced to death.Lucas’ sentence was ultimately commuted to life in prison in 1998 before he died of natural causes in 2001. At least 200 of Lucas’ murderous confessions have since been debunked, the sheriff’s department said. His murderous spree—and penchant for false confessions—were detailed in Netflix’s The Confession Killer.In 2007, the Montgomery County Sheriff’s Cold Case Squad deemed one of those false confessions to be Purchase’s murder after re-testing the DNA found at the crime scene. Lucas’ alleged partner-in-crime, Otis Elwood Toole, was also cleared of any wrongdoing.“In October 2019, Investigators sent the DNA evidence for genealogy testing. An investigative lead generated from that genealogy report showed Thomas Elvin Darnell, a 75-year-old male from Kansas City, Kansas, as a potential suspect. A DNA search warrant for Thomas Darnell was obtained as a result of the investigation,” the sheriff’s office said in a Friday press release.The discovery sent detectives to Kansas City, Kansas in March to collect a new DNA sample from Darnell. Last month, the sample was determined to be a positive match.Read more at The Daily Beast.Get our top stories in your inbox every day. Sign up now!Daily Beast Membership: Beast Inside goes deeper on the stories that matter to you. Learn more.

  • Joe Manchin calls increasingly likely GOP filibuster of Jan. 6 commission 'so disheartening'

    Republicans in the Senate are "ready to mount a filibuster" of legislation creating an independent panel to investigate the Jan. 6 Capitol riot, as GOP opposition to it is "hardening by the day," Politico reports. Citing interviews with Republicans, Politico writes that there is "almost no path to even opening up debate" on the bill to create the bipartisan commission, let alone a path to actually passing it. Sen. Mike Braun (R-Ind.) told the outlet that "I don't think there will be 10 votes on our side for it" and that he'd "be surprised" if there's "even a handful." Sen. Joe Manchin (D-W.Va.), who has repeatedly expressed opposition to eliminating the filibuster, in an interview "seemed aghast" that Republicans are set to block the commission, Politico wrote. "So disheartening," he said. "It makes you really concerned about our country." Manchin added, when asked if the GOP was abusing the filibuster, that he's "still praying we've still got 10 good solid patriots within that conference." Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell (R-Ky.) earlier this week announced his opposition to the proposal for the commission, arguing the legislation was "slanted and unbalanced." Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer (D-N.Y.) has promised, though, that the Senate will vote on creating the commission. Schumer, Politico writes, plans to bring the bill to the floor while "daring Senate Republicans to block it," and with a GOP filibuster likely, Democrats "see an opportunity to begin making their case to reluctant members that the 60-vote status quo is unsustainable." Sen. Elizabeth Warren (D-Mass), for example, asked, "How do you go forward if you can't make it work over something like an independent commission?" Read more at Politico. More stories from theweek.comAngelina Jolie stands perfectly still, unshowered, covered in bees for World Bee DayJustice Department leaders to meet with reporters after more revelations of Trump DOJ surveilling journalistsThe White House reportedly ghosted Meghan McCain

  • Glenn Close reveals even more details about being raised in a 'really awful' religious 'cult'

    The Oscar-nominated actress opened up about her upbringing in the Apple TV Plus documentary, "The Me You Can't See."

  • Trump charged US taxpayers $40,000 for Secret Service to use a room at Mar-a-Lago in the months since he left office: WaPo

    Trump moved to his Bedminster, New Jersey resort earlier this month and it's unclear whether he's charging Secret Service to stay or work there.

  • Greece to EU: Don't let countries use migrants as leverage

    Greece’s prime minister says Europe should be “very, very strict” when dealing with countries that he said are seeking to use migrants and refugees as a means of pressuring the European Union. Speaking Friday during a meeting in Athens with the head of the European border agency Frontex, Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis called on neighboring Turkey to do more to prevent people from attempting to cross the Greek border illegally from their shores. Greece has been one of the most popular routes into the EU for people fleeing war and poverty in the Mideast, Africa and Asia, with most making their way from the Turkish coast to nearby Greek islands in overcrowded smugglers' boats.

  • New photo shows the oldest-ever spiral galaxy, which was formed at least 1 billion years earlier than previously thought

    The findings can provide clues on how spiral galaxies like the Milky Way have formed, a leading researcher told Insider.

  • Prince Harry says 'it doesn't make sense' that Prince Charles told him and Prince William they would struggle with royal life as he did

    "Isn't this all about making sure that history doesn't repeat itself?" Prince Harry said in the mental-health series "The Me You Can't See."

  • The Pentagon thinks UFOs may exist after all... and the evidence is growing

    Lieutenant Commander Alex Dietrich is, by her own admission, a highly rational person. A US Navy fighter pilot who served combat tours in Iraq and Afghanistan, she has landed a supersonic F/A-18 jet on an aircraft carrier hundreds of times, and now teaches at the US Naval Academy. She has also had one of the most famous close encounters with a UFO, or Unidentified Flying Object. On November 14, 2004, Lt Cdr Dietrich was stationed off the coast of southern California on the USS Nimitz carrier, when numerous flying objects were picked up by ship radar - see the final silent clip in the video below. The objects had descended impossibly fast, dropping a distance of 80,000ft in less than a second.

  • Eight Pits Full of Murdered Women Found in Ex Cop’s Backyard in El Salvador

    Jose Cabezas via ReutersPolice in El Salvador investigating the double homicide of a mother and daughter have made a gruesome discovery, unearthing a mass grave of mostly women in a former cop’s backyard. Authorities are said to have found the clandestine cemetery this week when investigating former police officer Hugo Ernesto Osorio Chavez, who is suspected of murdering a 57-year-old woman and her 26-year-old daughter, which the former cop reportedly admitted to.Chavez, 51, had a rap sheet that included allegations of sex crimes. Osorio Chavez’s home in Chalchuapa, about 50 miles from San Salvador, was being searched as part of the investigation when police said they found what appeared to be uneven, soft ground. They found eight separate pits with they believe could be more than a dozen bodies in each. Local media say police say sexual violence was involved in the demise of the women. “The central axis of the investigation is sexual violence,” Graciela Sagastume, the prosecutor leading the investigation, told reporters. The former cop and 10 others have been arrested in what police believe was a violent sex and murder ring in which women, and perhaps some young men, were snuffed out. Justice Minister Gustavo Villatoro suggested that the depth and complexity of the secret burial site pointed to the complicity of more than one person. None of the suspects in custody have so far shed light on the matter. By Friday, a number of people with missing relatives gathered at the cop’s home with pictures of loved ones in hopes of identifying a corpse. Many of the grave sites are thought to be at least two or more years old. Osorio Chavez was dismissed from the local police force in 2005 after admitting to being a sexual predator.“He told us that he found victims on social media and sought them out, luring them with the American dream,” Police Chief Mauricio Arriaza Chicas told reporters. “This psychopath has been detained and I believe that 99 percent of the people who assisted him have been detained.” As of Friday, two dozen bodies had been exhumed but police believe there could be 40 or more. Authorities say it could take a month to dig up all the dead. Read more at The Daily Beast.Get our top stories in your inbox every day. Sign up now!Daily Beast Membership: Beast Inside goes deeper on the stories that matter to you. Learn more.