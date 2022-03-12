Judge to consider evidence in murder trial

Kaylee Brewster, Lewiston Tribune, Idaho
·2 min read

Mar. 12—Nez Perce County District Judge Jay Gaskill will consider evidence presented Friday by the Nez Perce County prosecutors in the first-degree murder trial of Clyde Ewing and his 17-year-old son, Demetri Ewing.

Prosecutor Justin Coleman and Chief Deputy Prosecutor April Smith submitted evidence, including video and audio files from Daniel Santiago, and testimony from Virginia Higheagle, Erin Johns and Patrick Johns, regarding the shooting of Samuel Johns on Jan. 8, 2021.

Defense attorneys Rick Cuddihy, who represents Clyde Ewing, and Lawrence Moran, who represents Demetri Ewing, objected to evidence from the prosecutors. They argued against submitting the video and audio evidence that was not the original footage. Cuddihy also said the file is unintelligible and potential allegations that the voice heard is Demetri Ewing is hearsay.

Santiago, who works for the city Information Technology department and has experience in video and audio material, said that he gave police a filtered version of the audio that enhances human voices and reduces background noise. Prosecutors argued that video and audio evidence from Santiago doesn't add or take away from the raw footage.

Prosecutors also submitted video from Lewiston Police Department Detective Brian Birdsell, who created a compilation of security camera footage in chronological order. Cuddihy argued that the video compilation is the opinion and interpretation of Birdsell on the order of events. Moran also objected and suggested the videos be seen in their original form.

Gaskill asked Moran if that meant he wanted the jury to watch 10 different videos for several hours and Moran responded that option should be available to the jury.

Cuddihy also objected to testimony from witnesses including Higheagle, who is Clyde Ewing's sister, and Erin Johns and Patrick Johns, the siblings of Samuel Johns, regarding incidents of vandalism and the search for a missing Army bag as hearsay. He said the incidents couldn't be linked to the Ewings and witnesses didn't see the Army bag. Investors allege that a dispute over a stolen bag and gun may be what led to the shooting.

Cuddihy and Moran also objected to witness testimony regarding alleged statements from shooting victim Samuel Johns.

After nearly two and a half hours of testimony and arguments from attorneys, Gaskill recessed to consider motions for evidence.

Brewster may be contacted at kbrewster@lmtribune.com or at (208) 848-2297.

    A former police chief has been convicted of raping a child and related offenses in abuse the victim said began when she was about 4 years old and occurred hundreds of times over the following seven years. The case in northeastern Pennsylvania’s Carbon County against former Weissport Police Chief Brent Robert Getz, 30, and a friend of his languished for several years after police first learned of the allegations. After his 2019 arrest, Getz was fired from his job as police chief in Weissport, a town of some 400 residents 77 miles (124 kilometers) northwest of Philadelphia.