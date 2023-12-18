Judge to consider motion to overturn jury verdict in deadly Christmas Eve 2021 stabbing

Robin Sebastian, 34, left, is seen here Monday, Dec. 11, 2023, at the start of his criminal trial in Franklin County Common Pleas Court in connection with the Christmas Eve 2021 stabbing death of 33-year-old Pradeep Anand. In a mixed verdict, Sebastian was convicted by a jury Friday evening, Dec. 15, 2023, of one count of murder, but found not guilty of other murder counts and other charges.

In a trial over a Christmas Eve 2021 stabbing involving cryptocurrency, astral projection and a self-defense claim, a Franklin County Common Pleas Court jury has returned a mixed verdict.

Robin Sebastian, 34, of the Northeast Side, was found guilty Friday evening of one count of murder in the Dec. 24, 2021, stabbing death of 33-year-old Pradeep Anand. But the jury, following a week-long trial that included more than 10 hours of deliberation, found Sebastian not guilty of aggravated murder, another murder count, aggravated burglary and possession of criminal tools.

Sam Shamansky, one of Sebastian's defense attorneys, told The Dispatch that the jury's decision is the "wackiest" mixed verdict he's ever seen, and he's asked the judge to throw out the jury's conviction of Sebastian on the lone murder charge.

Judge Kimberly Cocroft has asked both sides to provide her with arguments within two weeks on the defense's motion. Cocroft will decide whether to keep the jury's verdict, modify it or acquit Sebastian.

If Cocroft decides to sentence Sebastian for murder, he faces a mandatory sentence of life in prison with the opportunity for parole after 15 years.

The two men were friends before Sebastian stabbed Anand seven times on the morning of Dec. 24, 2021 outside Anand's apartment building on Hedgerow Road on Columbus' Northwest Side, Franklin County prosecutors said during the trial.

Columbus police officers found the two men lying next to each other in front of the apartment building, according to body camera footage played during the trial.

A few hours before he died, Anand transferred more than $50,000 worth of cryptocurrency from one account to a new account, according to evidence presented at trial.

Franklin County prosecutors said during the trial that Sebastian took photos with his phone of Anand's login information for the new account.

Shamansky alleged during the trial that Anand was mentally unwell and had a "crazy scheme" to make it look like he had been robbed of his cryptocurrency.

Shamansky said Anand drugged Sebastian, and Sebastian had defensive wounds on his hands. But the defense attorney said police did not test to see if Sebastian was drugged or take photos of Sebastian's hands.

Anand was spiraling mentally, Shamansky said, as evidenced by his fixation with astral projection, which is the term used in many cultures to describe an out-of-body experience through an astral body of light where consciousness functions separately from the human body.

"He tells Mr. Sebastian the night that they're going to meet in December, 'Park your car at Walmart because I can leave my body and tell you what you've got in your car,'" Shamansky said.

Shamansky said Sebastian was fighting in self-defense for his life that night when he was knifed by a mentally ill man.

