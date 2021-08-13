Judge to consider requests for new trial in 1998 murder

Aug. 13—A Lucas County Common Pleas Court judge granted special permission Thursday to defense attorneys who claim two men facing life in prison for the death of a 13-year-old boy should get a new trial based on new evidence.

Wayne Braddy and Karl Willis, both 42, who have each been incarcerated in state prison for more than 20 years, were convicted in the 1998 slaying and robbery of Maurice Purifie, 13, who was found beaten and shot in the middle of Horace Street.

Last year, attorneys from the Innocence Project — a group that seeks to exonerate wrongly convicted individuals — asked Judge Gary Cook for permission to file a motion requesting a new trial after new evidence came to light in 2019. Additionally, defense attorneys Jennifer Bergeron and Donald Caster also included dozens of exhibits and an instanter motion for a new trial.

Judge Cook granted the motions on Thursday.

"Mr. Willis and Mr. Braddy have maintained their innocence for over 20 years, and we believe the evidence established that they are, in fact, innocent," attorney Jennifer Bergeron told The Blade. "The ruling today [Thursday] means that the judge will consider their requests for a new trial."

The Lucas County Prosecutor's Office has 21 days to file reasoning why Braddy and Willis shouldn't get a new trial, unless additional time is requested. The defendants will have a chance to reply before the judge considers if a new trial should be granted or not.

In January, 2000, a jury returned guilty verdicts for aggravated robbery and aggravated murder. Both men were sentenced by Judge Ann Lanzinger to life in prison with parole eligibility after 23 years — with their first hearing before a parole board scheduled for May, 2022.

Ms. Bergeron and Mr. Caster claims there was no physical evidence connecting Braddy and Willis to the crime and the conviction was based on the testimony of a co-defendant, Travis Slaughter, who later recanted his trial testimony in 2002.

In a television interview aired in October, 2019, Slaughter said "he made up the story about the murder because the police outsmarted him and coerced him, feeding him needed details along the way," according to Ms. Bergeron and Mr. Caster's motion.

It led to Slaughter signing an affidavit, which he admitting lying about his, Willis' or Braddy's role in the Purifie youth's death.

"After I went to prison I felt guilty about putting two innocent men in prison for 23 years to life," Slaughter said in the affidavit. "I sent an affidavit in 2002 to change my testimony and admit that Wayne Braddy and Karl Willis are innocent.

"I did not kill Maurice Purifie. I did not see Purifie the night he was killed. I did not see Karl Willis or Wayne Braddy partake in hurting or killing Maurice Purifie. As far as I know, Karl Willis and Wayne Braddy did not have anything to do with the death of Maurice Purifie," Slaughter added.

On Aug. 17, 2020, Ms. Bergeron and Mr. Caster, asked the court for permission to be able to file a motion for a new trial since the deadline is well-passed, plus the attorneys filed an instanter motion for a new trial.

State law says motions for a new trial based on the account of newly discovered evidence must be filed within 120 days after the day the verdict was rendered. However, attorneys may ask a judge to consider a request outside of that timeframe if the defendant demonstrates that "he has new evidence that he neither knew about nor could have known about at the time of his trial."

Deputy chief of the appellate division for the Lucas County Prosecutor's Office, Evy Jarrett, claimed the defendants failed to demonstrate the motion was filed within a reasonable time, considering the evidence became available during a television interview in October, 2019 and the motion wasn't filed for 10 months.