Judge considering gag order barring witnesses, attorneys involved in Bender case from talking to press

Dec. 2—A judge will make a decision on Thursday, Dec. 16 on whether to grant a gag order to prohibit witnesses and attorneys from speaking with the press about a Mitchell man's ongoing case for obstructing a law officer after he refused to wear a mask at a school board meeting.

Davison County State's Attorney Jim Miskimins recently made a motion for a judge to grant a gag order that seeks to bar all witnesses and attorneys representing Reed Bender, 40, from talking about the ongoing obstruction case with the press and on social media. In explaining the reason for seeking a gag order, Miskimins — the prosecutor leading the case — said during Thursday's hearing that the "broad media coverage creates an environment that may make it more difficult to ensure a fair trial for both parties."

But Davison County Judge Donna Bucher said during the hearing that there weren't enough sufficient examples of media coverage relating to Bender's case that were provided for her to make a decision on the gag order.

"I don't think I have sufficient information right now to make a decision on this. I don't have anything to take judicial notice of, and I will give you time to provide what the extent of substantial media coverage is," Bucher said to Miskimins.

As part of Miskimins motion for the gag order, he referenced an article that was published in the Mitchell Republic newspaper on Oct. 27 that delved into the costs of having two jury trials for the Class 1 misdemeanor offense Bender was charged with over a year ago as example of the media coverage that he alleges could "influence potential jurors" in the upcoming trial.

Bucher is allowing Miskimins more time to provide examples that he alleges could influence potential jurors in the upcoming Jan. 20 jury trial.

Following the three-day trial in late October — which resulted in a "hung" jury since a unanimous verdict was not reached by the 12-person jury — Miskimins opted to pursue another trial that's set for Jan. 20, a move that Bender's attorney, R. Shawn Tornow, called "unprecedented" for a Class 1 misdemeanor offense that carries a maximum fine of $2,000.

Story continues

Tornow pushed back on the gag order motion, pointing to it as an "overreach" that "crosses a bridge too far."

Tornow said the gag order request shortly after Miskimins penned an op-ed that was published in the Mitchell Republic "defies logic."

Tornow also pointed to Miskimins' decision to bring another misdemeanor charge against Bender on Monday stemming from the same incident that occurred at the Sept. 14, 2020, school board meeting as a self-induced move that brought more media attention to the case. The new charge against Bender is for refusing to leave property after notice when police were called to remove him from the Mitchell Board of Education meeting.

"Of course, the state's decision to bring another charge 15 months after the initial charge would result in another article on the case and bring more media attention. That's the state's own doing," he said. "To bring that charge and still pursue a gag order is just not appropriate with another pending case."