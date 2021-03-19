Judge considering request to release man charged in stabbing at sports facility
Mar. 19—DANVERS — A Revere man, who allegedly stabbed a manager at a Danvers sports complex last September, pleaded not guilty Thursday to charges that include attempted murder.
Salem Superior Court Judge Thomas Drechsler is considering whether to keep Crismael Lithgow, 22, in custody pending trial in the Sept. 30 incident, or release him to attend a mental health program.
Lithgow and his younger brother, who was also indicted in the case, as a youthful offender, were arrested as they tried to run from the facility, Danvers Indoor Sports, which is just off Route 114.
The victim is a former Salem police officer who had been working at the facility. However, there is no evidence that either of the brothers knew the victim or knew that he was previously in law enforcement.
The victim had asked the younger brother to leave because the facility was closing for the night, a prosecutor said Thursday. A confrontation and struggle ensued. The younger brother called Lithgow and told him he had just been injured. He then took off after the manager, who had run out.
Moments later, Lithgow arrived, carrying a knife, prosecutor Haleigh Reisman told Drechsler. She said the younger brother yelled, "This is him," from a basketball court. Lithgow allegedly used a knife to cut the manager multiple times, as the manager was on the phone to 911. The attack was interrupted only when some soccer players using another part of the facility ran to the basketball court, said the prosecutor, who is asking that Lithgow remain held without bail.
Reisman also provided the judge with video surveillance images showing the entire incident.
She told the judge that after police arrived and arrested both brothers as they fled the facility, the two again managed to run away despite being handcuffed.
The manager suffered three wounds to his side, multiple abrasions and an ankle injury that required him to wear a walking cast.
"This could have been avoided if the defendant's brother had just left when he was asked," Reisman told the judge. She said Lithgow's behavior that night shows he's too dangerous to release.
Lithgow's attorney, Jeff Denner, blamed what he acknowledged was a "horrendous crime" on his client's mental health and substance abuse problems.
Denner said Lithgow and his brother, who are from Revere, grew up in a dysfunctional family where Lithgow was often placed in the role of "protector" for his younger brother, who would be beaten. He said the call from the younger brother "triggered" a longstanding post-traumatic stress disorder in Lithgow, who, the lawyer said, had also been self-medicating with marijuana.
Denner said he's already had a psychiatrist interview his client, and asked Drechsler to release Lithgow on home confinement at a sister's house, so that he could attend a dual diagnosis treatment program.
"We don't have to throw him away," Denner said. "He made a huge mistake. It's indefensible but understandable."
Lithgow had no prior record, his lawyer said.
The younger brother, who has been free on house arrest while he awaits trial, was allowed by a different judge to have his GPS bracelet removed last week, over the objection of prosecutors, so that he could play basketball. The bracelet will be put back on him at the end of the school year, a spokeswoman for the district attorney's office said.
Drechsler said he needed additional time to go through the materials submitted by both Reisman and Denner before making a ruling.
The next hearing in the case is scheduled for May 21, but the judge said he could have Lithgow back in court sooner if he decides to set conditions for his release.
