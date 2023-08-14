Judge considers bond in fatal convenience story stabbing fatality

Ashley Scoggins took out a domestic violence protective order in December 2022. A month later, police say, her ex-boyfriend stabbed her to death after following her into a convenience store.

A man accused of stabbing his child’s mother to death in a convenience store will not face the death penalty.

He will, however, continue to be held without bond according to a Cleveland County judge’s decision made in court Thursday.

Timothy Parson’s attorney, John Bridges, asked that a bond be assigned for his client.

Parson, 37, has been held without bond since his arrest in January after allegedly fatally attacking his former girlfriend, 34-year-old Ashley Erin Scoggins.

Fatal encounter

Scoggins, the mother of two, was stabbed inside the Silver Express on East King Street in Kings Mountain on Jan. 17, according to police.

Parson fled the scene, investigators say. He was captured two days after the encounter during a traffic stop five miles from where Scoggins was stabbed near I-85 and Dixon School Road, according to a press release.

Caught on tape

Assistant District Attorney Rick Shaffer said in court the fatal encounter was caught on surveillance footage.

While Scoggins lived until she was declared dead at the hospital, the footage captured the end of her life, he said in court.

“I’ve never seen anything like it... you can see the life go out of that girl,” Shaffer told the judge as her family members quietly sobbed.

Strength of the case

While Shaffer said the case for the prosecution was strong because of video footage, Bridges said the injury his client inflicted was meant to be a warning in a struggling relationship, not a death sentence.

“He’s told me so many times how much he loved her... He didn’t have an intent to kill her,” Bridges said in court.

Bridges said in court that Scoggins was stabbed once in the abdomen.

Court ruling

Before the incident occurred, Scoggins had expressed the fear that Parson would kill her and said he had threatened to do so more than once.

In a court filing asking for a domestic violence protective order, Scoggins detailed incidents in 2021 and 2022 in which Parson grabbed her by the hair, said he was going to kill her, and in another instance, hit her with his car.

At the conclusion of the hearing, Superior Court Judge Robert Ervin ruled that Parson continue to be held without bond.

Scoggins, of Lowell, will be remembered as being incredibly funny, protective and a great person to have in your corner, her obituary reads.

This article originally appeared on The Gaston Gazette: Judge considers bond in fatal convenience story stabbing fatality