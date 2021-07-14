Judge considers bond reduction for man accused of attempted murder

Jul. 13—JEFFERSONVILLE — A Clark County man accused of carjacking two drivers, shooting at a bystander and hiding from police for hours last year has for the second time requested his $1 million cash bond be lowered; the court has taken the request under advisement.

Christopher S. Applegate, 34, is charged with felonies for attempted murder, armed robbery, aggravated battery, criminal confinement, robbery and auto theft, and two class A misdemeanors for criminal mischief for events investigators say happened over the course of about six hours throughout Utica last July.

He's been held in Clark County jail on the high bond since his arrest a year ago; in October, Clark County Circuit Court No. 4 Judge Vicki Carmichael denied a bond reduction request. On Tuesday, a day short of a year after the Utica allegations and Applegate's arrest, defense attorney Andrew Adams requested that the defendant's bond be lowered to $10,000 full cash.

"A million dollar bond seems highly exorbitant to cover his appearance at court," Adams said during the hearing. "I know these alleged offenses are serious in nature, but he is presumed to be innocent until proven guilty."

Court records show police first responded just after 8:30 a.m. July 13, 2020, to a report of a possible kidnapping on Upper River Road in Utica. This led police to speak with a woman who said she had been held captive by Applegate for a week at a Utica residence before escaping while he was asleep. A driver on Upper River Road reported picking up the woman who had been running toward the road, yelling for help.

The driver said Applegate also jumped into the vehicle, and the driver and woman sped off after he got out. The defendant is alleged to have then shot through the windshield of a different driver who stopped behind him during this incident, taken that person's car, crashed it and then taken a different car at gunpoint. Multiple agencies, including the SWAT team, were involved in the response and search. Applegate was found hiding in bushes in the Quarry Bluff neighborhood in the afternoon and taken into custody.

Clark County Chief Deputy Prosecutor Tim Gray said during the hearing that with the details surrounding the case, the high bond "is certainly warranted in this case."

"We have innocent bystanders that he shot at," he said, "and their items were taken by force or threat of force."

Gray also pointed to six other convictions in Southern Indiana, several of which included failures to appear for hearings, which along with the potential to serve more than 70 years in this case, make Applegate a flight risk.

Judge Carmichael told the parties she intends to have a decision on bond soon. Pretrial conferences are set for Aug. 11 and Sept. 1, with a jury trial scheduled for 9 a.m. Sept. 21 in Clark County Circuit Court No. 4.